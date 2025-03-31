‘Watson’: Ingrid’s Lies Begin to Surface as Watson and Mary Deal With a Tragedy in Episode 9 Exclusive First Look

The upcoming ninth episode of Watson is getting pretty personal, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look.

In Season 1, Episode 9, “Take a Family History,” airing on Sunday, Apr. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “Ingrid’s lies come back to haunt her when her sister Gigi needs to be treated by the team after she develops side effects to the secret treatments Ingrid put her through. Also, Watson and Mary bond over a tragedy.”

Although the photos don’t reveal too much, they do give fans a look at Ingrid and her sister, who does not seem to be doing so well. This does not sound like it’s going to be easy for either of them, and there is no telling what will happen or how Gigi could react when the truth comes out about the secret treatments. Of course, it was all so Ingrid could help her sister, but now it’s coming back to bite her.

Pictured (L-R): Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson

As for Watson and Mary, it’s unknown what exactly this tragedy is that they bond over, but it should be an interesting and possibly emotional case. It’s no secret that they’ve been through a lot, both together and separately, and there’s no telling what this latest tragedy will be. At the very least, they will be able to lean on each other depending on how much it affects them, and that’s all that matters.

There will be quite a lot to look forward to in this new episode and the rest of the season. And the good news is that this won’t be all. CBS recently renewed Watson for a second season following a successful launch, and it will be exciting to see what else is in store. There are still a lot of episodes left in the first season, though, and if they’re anything like this first half, then fans will be in for quite the ride.

Pictured (L-R): Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian and Kiera Allen as Gigi Grigoryan

Meanwhile, the ninth episode of the season will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats, especially since it sounds like a big one for Ingrid, Watson, and Mary. The new episode, “Take a Family History,” premieres on Sunday, Apr. 13 at 9 p.m. ET only on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes of Watson are streaming.