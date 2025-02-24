‘Watson’: Nat Faxon Guest Stars as Watson Takes a Major Ethical Risk in Episode 5 Exclusive First Look

An upcoming episode of Watson will be guest starring The Descendants’ Nat Faxon, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look. In “The Man With the Glowing Chest,” airing on Sunday, Mar. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “Watson takes a major ethical risk when he decides to treat a sickle cell patient with an unorthodox surgery and the team faces their own dilemma when they must decide whether to look the other way or help the young woman. Meanwhile, Ingrid struggles to get her sister admitted to her spinal project.”

In new photos, Watson and the fellows seem hard at work. Then there’s also the fact that Watson and estranged wife Mary are talking once again, and there is no telling how that will all go down. Not to mention the fact that everyone will be struggling during this case, and it could get pretty emotional. On top of all that, Ingrid’s own personal dilemma will be a hard one to get through, but it should also be interesting. The series is still early on in its first season, so seeing more of characters’ personal lives is always fun, no matter the storyline.

Pictured (L-R): Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Ed Araquel/CBS

Meanwhile, Faxon will be guest starring as Hobie McSorley. It’s unknown what the capacity of his role will be, but it will surely be fun and it could mark one of many exciting guest star appearances from other actors in the future. Coincidentally, Faxon will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of fellow CBS series Ghosts and can most recently be seen in the Maya Rudolph Apple TV+ comedy Loot, as well as Mulligan, The Conners, Family Guy, and many more.

Pictured (L-R): Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Starring Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes, Watson premiered on Jan 26 following the AFC Championship football game. The series centers on Chestnut’s Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical practice after the death of Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. The series has been getting mixed reviews, but it’s still pretty early, so that could always change.

Photo (L-R): Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Ed Araquel/CBS

There are still plenty of episodes to look forward to, including the one airing on Sunday, Mar. 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Watson is streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes hitting the platform on Mondays. Be sure to tune in on Sundays because it’s hard to predict what will happen next with Dr. John Watson and his fellows.