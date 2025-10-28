‘Watson’: Eve Harlow on Ingrid’s Possible Love Interest and Working With the Fellows Again After Her Betrayal (Exclusive)

Monday’s episode of Watson saw Ingrid getting back to work at the Holmes Clinic, and Eve Harlow spoke to PopCulture.com about what happened.

Harlow’s Dr. Ingrid Derian had her first day back at work in the newest episode, “Expletive Deleted,” following what happened with Moriarty.

Ingrid has been getting some help since being away from work, including going to group therapy, and she’s been talking, expressing her feelings. Not only that, but someone new joined the group therapy, Beck Wythe, played by NCIS: Hawai’i star Noah Mills. There seemed to be something between them, even though Ingrid didn’t seem interested in starting something. Harlow, however, said there is “definitely” something more coming between them.

“I think Noah’s character is interesting because he almost represents the antithesis of everything that she’s striving towards in this new life of hers,” she shared. “She’s trying to be better, she’s trying to leave all these old habits behind, all these old ways of thinking, and all of a sudden, he pops up and is like, ‘Hey, maybe that old way of thinking, that was kind of fun. Maybe it wasn’t so bad.’”

That being said, a new relationship is the farthest thing from Ingrid’s mind as she starts back at work. Even though it started out awkward and tense as Sasha and the Crofts didn’t really know what to think about Ingrid being back, she ultimately took the lead on a case when Watson wasn’t around. And that kind of role came naturally to her.

“I mean, this is gonna sound arrogant. Yes. Ingrid is arrogant,” Harlow joked. “The role of leadership is something that comes very naturally to her. And I think that in the past, perhaps, it’s been a very individualistic kind of leadership in terms of this is where I want my life to go. She’s never led a team before. But I don’t think that it is something that is unnatural or uncomfortable for her. She feels confident and comfortable in her knowledge and her ability to get people to the right conclusion. I think this was a natural thing that took her.”

As Ingrid tries to find her place back on the team, she finds herself getting one-on-one time with some of the fellows, including Stephens. He isn’t too keen on listening to her, until she points out that they both have a diagnosis. Not knowing what the diagnosis is, Stephens reluctantly asks Ingrid, who tells him it’s depression. Their conversation and the sudden diagnosis was not because Ingrid wanted to bond with Stephens, she just doesn’t have “much to filter,” Harlow said.

“And so he’s speaking to her, asking questions, or sitting in front of her, in such absolute denial that she has to tell him what she sees, and it’s almost like he’s coming towards her, and she sees it. She told him what she saw,” she continued.

In addition to Stephens, Ingrid also talks to Sasha and tells her what she’s been doing, including therapy, and admits she misses her. Sasha, however, is still on the fence, and it won’t be so easy getting back on the same page. “I think that whenever trust is broken and there is a betrayal, it takes time. But, ultimately, the fellows said yes to her,” Harlow explained. “They are the ones that put her forth to Watson as the neurologist they wanted to work with again. So they see her value. And is it gonna be difficult to rebuild that trust? Yes. It always is. But they are very much open to it.”

It’s hard to predict how things will go for Ingrid now that she’s back on the team, and even though filming is halfway done, even Harlow doesn’t know. But fans can expect to get back to the basics, slowly but surely. “I think it’s back to all of us working together,” she shared. “And I think that everybody has a little bit of a superpower. And the superhero team succeeds when everybody is giving as much as they can. So I think it’s just us working together to solve the mysteries that we see every week.”

Of course, Ingrid has been through a lot, and it all started when she was younger with her sister and her abusive dad, and then Moriarty, and much more. She’s starting to process all this trauma and open up more, and Harlow is excited about “playing the ambiguity of Ingrid’s change.” She continued, “That it’s something that she authentically wants to do, but the questioning of whether she’s capable of doing it.”

Between Ingrid coming back to work, Sherlock Holmes coming back from the dead, and Mary’s secret brother, Watson is definitely not holding back this season. Make sure to tune in on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens next.