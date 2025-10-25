‘Watson’ Star Eve Harlow Teases Ingrid’s ‘Difficult’ First Day Back at Work (Exclusive)

Ingrid’s coming back to work on Watson, and Eve Harlow spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect.

In “Expletive Deleted,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “Watson and the team work alongside Laila to help a patient named Maxine, a 30-year-old who looks 10 years old.”

For those who don’t remember, Ingrid was more or less working with Moriarty in Season 1, but really only because he had something on her. In the Season 1 finale, Ingrid told Watson she was working with Moriarty so she could double-cross him into acquiring his DNA to make a genetically engineered disease to kill him. Despite her reasoning, the fellows couldn’t quite forgive her, and she was forced to leave.

Although Season 2 is only a couple of episodes in, we have already seen what life has been like for Ingrid, and with her “back from exile” in Monday’s episode, there will surely be a lot to look forward to. But isolating herself from the team hasn’t exactly been easy, especially since she was growing closer to Watson, Sasha, Stephens, and Adam.

“I think that Ingrid has always been somewhat of an outsider and has had a hard time meeting people who she actually wants to be around, who challenge her, inspire her to be better, stronger, smarter. With the fellows and with the clinic is the first time where she felt a sense of home and belonging,” Harlow said. “And to have that ripped away was very difficult, and she didn’t realize how hard it would be until it was gone. And so I think that’s part of the reason, if not the only reason, why she realized she needed to get help. And in order to get back into the clinic, if she’s ever to be around these kinds of people again, she needs to change something about herself.”

Even though she is back at work, things are going to be different. It’s no longer normal for Ingrid, as Harlow pointed out. “I think it’s very difficult,” she said. “So every single day, it’s an investigation of how she interacts with the world, with people in it, and actively trying to shift her mindset and how she does all that.”

It’s hard to predict what will happen and what this could mean for Ingrid now that she’s back at the Holmes Clinic, but it was only a matter of time before she came back to work. Tune in to a new episode of Watson on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following a new episode of FBI.