‘Watson’: A Perplexing Case Plagues Watson and the Fellows in Episode 2 Exclusive First Look

After CBS’ new medical drama Watson premiered on Jan. 26, the series will be back on Sunday, Feb. 16, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look. Written by Craig Sweeney and directed by Larry Teng, in Episode 2, “Redcoat,” “Watson and the fellows investigate the perplexing case of a family man with a bullet lodged in his head who insists he is a Scottish soldier and seems to be hiding something nefarious. Meanwhile, Watson looks for clues to who his estranged wife Mary is dating, and Ingrid tries to work out what her ‘tell’ is when Watson calls her out for lying.”

Ordered to series at the beginning of 2024, Watson is described as “a medical show with a strong investigative spine” and “featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives.” The show takes place six months after the death of Watson’s friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty. Morris Chestnut portrays Dr. John Watson, who returns to the medical field and becomes the head of a clinic focused on treating rare disorders.

Pictured (L-R): Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock and Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Watson premiered after the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26, and also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes. Craig Sweeney serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Chestnut, Sallie Patrick, director Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

While the photos for the new episode don’t reveal too much, just from the sounds of the logline, it seems like it could be a complicated and entertaining hour. Watson is obviously still very new, as one episode has premiered, but the show seems to be starting out strong. It’s hard to tell what exactly will happen, but it also seems like a perplexing case is not all that will keep Dr. Watson up at night since he’s locking into his detective side to find out who his estranged wife is dating.

Pictured (L-R): IMorris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Watson Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

There will be a lot to look forward to, both in the new episode of Watson and the rest of the season, and fans won’t want to miss a single second of this new series. It will be exciting to see what goes down. Episode 2, “Redcoat,” premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The series premiere is streaming now on Paramount+.