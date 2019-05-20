Water Bottle Spotted in ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale

Just weeks after a modern coffee cup was spotted sitting on a table in Winterfell, fans tuning in for the Game of Thrones series finale Sunday night spotted a plastic water bottle making a surprise cameo.

Warning: Spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale lie ahead!

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the Lords and Ladies of Westeros converged on King’s Landing in the final moments of the series finale following Daenerys Targaryen’s downfall and the destruction of the Iron Throne, eyes that should have been on a newly crowned King Bran Stark were instead zeroed in on the feet of a seemingly parched Samwell Tarly, or rather, the modern plastic water bottle sitting there.

The modern fare sitting among an otherwise desolate and ancient backdrop caused a stir online, with fans flocking to Twitter to comment on the apparent gaffe, which has not yet been addressed by HBO.

LMAOOO I CAN’T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

You’re telling me in the two fucking years y’all took to make this fucking season no one caught the coffee cup OR THE F.U.C.K.I.N.G WATER BOTTLE? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5LXgijjJt0 — Teeb Mills (@StevenWithAV13) May 20, 2019

But Sam wasn’t the only character feeling a bit parched, as another eagle-eyed viewer noticed a second water bottle resting at the feet of Ser Davos.

It’s not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

The modern item marked the latest gaffe to make its way into the HBO series’ final season. Talk of major slip-ups was first sparked after a modern disposable coffee cup was seen sitting on the table in front of Daenerys in Season 8, Episode 3, “The Last of the Starks.”

The Coffee Cup-gate prompted so much buzz online that HBO was forced to respond, writing in a statement that the cup “was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

The streaming network later confirmed that the cup had been digitally removed from the episode, though that did little to stop fans from being sent into a frenzy after Jaime Lannister’s hand seemingly regrew in promotional images for the penultimate episode.

HBO has not yet addressed the hand, which Jaime lost in Season 3 and later replaced with a golden hand that became iconic of his character. His hand in flesh and blood did not make it into the actual episode, however, and was only visible in the promo images.