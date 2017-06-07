Watch: This Cute Recap Video Is the Perfect Way to Prepare for ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 5

Orange Is the New Black returns for its fifth season on Netflix on June 9, and fans are counting down the days until they can catch up with the inmates of Litchfield.

Unraveling each season of OITNB. pic.twitter.com/XBNy0F4YCs — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) June 6, 2017

Since it’s been a year since the last season of the show premiered, it’s understandable that fans may have forgotten a few things that happened since Netflix last released new episodes.

To help viewers out, the show’s Twitter account has released a handy video using felt dolls of the characters to help recap the past four seasons.

While some things in the video are still hard to watch despite the cuteness of the felt dolls, the clip does an excellent job of giving fans just what they need to be fully prepared for season five, which picks up right where season four left off.

The new season will take place over three days and involves the prisoners doing what they can to gain better conditions at Litchfield, with star Laverne Cox previously telling E! News that the new season is “lit.”

“There’s prison riots, it’s mayhem, it manages to be funny,” she said. “We’re mourning, it’s deep and it’s good — and you’re going to gag.”

Watch the video above to prepare for the show’s return.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @OITNB