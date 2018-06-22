Watch ‘The Good Place’ Star D’Arcy Carden Announce Season 3 Premiere Date

The Good Place‘s Janet (D’Arcy Carden) had a special message for fans on Friday.

The show’s account posted a video of Carden opening her mouth to reveal a small, folded up piece of paper. She slowly unfolded it to reveal the words “Find The Good Place — Sept. 27,” confirming the premiere date for Season 3 on NBC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hey Janet, open up! 👄📝 #TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/KIt61iGP20 — The Good Place Is The Obvious Choice 🧐 (@nbcthegoodplace) June 22, 2018

When we last left the show Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto), Michael (Ted Dansen) and Janet had managed to navigate their way through The Bad Place to meet Judge Hydrogen (Maya Rudolph) in order to make their case about becoming better people in Michael’s experimental Bad Place and deserved to escape it.

After testing the group, Hydrogen and Michael decide the best thing to do would be to wipe their memories again (it happened many times during Season 2) and return them to Earth for a second chance at making it to The Good Place.

The season finale primarily followed Eleanor as she attempted to become a better person, quitting her shady job to work for a nonprofit organization and try to become a better friend to her roomates. But after six months she gives up and returns to her old ways, saying trying to be good is too difficult.

Thanks to a pep talk from Michael (disguised as a bartender, much to the delight of Cheers fans) she tries again and listens to Chidi give a lecture down. Despite not remembering their relationship during their time in the afterlife, she flies across the world to meet him.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, show creator Michael Schur gave a rare definitive answer regarding the season-ending twist. While many fans had debated over whether or not Eleanor and the gang were just in a simulation rather than being revived, Schur stated clearly that the human cast is indeed back on Earth.

“Normally I don’t like to just flatly state what’s going on, but here I don’t see the benefit of people experiencing ambiguity: The four of them are straight-up back on Earth, in a new timeline where they didn’t die,” Schur said.

He also explained why the show was taking such a drastic change in setting for the third season.

“A lot of the progress they have made as people has been sort of theoretical, because it’s all come after they’ve understood that they are dead and in the afterlife,” he explained. “It seemed like a natural move to send them back to a time before they made that progress, and to use the idea of nearly dying to test their ability to improve.”