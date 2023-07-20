Deion Sanders to Have Multiple Surgeries on Foot and Leg

Deion Sanders is going back under the knife. On Wednesday, the Colorado Buffaloes football team head coach shared on Instagram that he is having "a couple of surgeries," on his foot and leg. Sanders also revealed that he will not attend the Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas on Friday but assured his followers that he will be ready to go when the team begins camp.

"Following my Dr's recommendations and will be going in for another procedure," Sanders wrote in the Instagram post. "Unfortunately this means I will not be in attendance of Pac-12 media day BUT this will ensure I am back on my feet for the start of fall camp. Good day and God bless.

And in the video, Sanders said (per PEOPLE), "I want you to hear it from the horse. I apologize that I'm not going to be at the Pac-12 media day, due to I have to have another surgery tomorrow, couple of surgeries pretty much, couple of surgeries. One in my leg as well to remove all the clots." Sanders then got the camera do a close-up on his left football and said "This is gonna be the last time my toes look like that, you see how they're all bent over."

The news comes one month after Sanders had surgery to relieve clots in both legs. And in 2021, the NFL Hall of Fame cornerback had his left big toe and second toe amputated due to blood clots. On Thursday, Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tacey Edmonds went to Instagram to show Sanders getting ready for surgery.

"It's Round Two today, but we're prayed up and READY! We know that God has His arms around [Sanders]," Edmonds wrote. "Please continue to keep him in your prayers! We love and appreciate you!"

Sanders, 55, became the head coach of Colorado in December. He comes to the school after spending three seasons at Jackson State where he posted a 27-6 record. Colorado is hoping Sanders can get the football team back to its winning ways as it hasn't had a winning season since 2016.

Sanders played in the NL from 1989-2000, 2004-2005. In his career, Sanders was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1994, was named to the Pro Bowl eight times, was selected to the All-Pro Team eight times and won Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.