Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State to Coach Major College Football Team

Deion Sanders has a new college football job. On Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes football team announced that Sanders will be the new head coach. Sanders has been the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers football team since 2020 and has led the team to a 27-5 record and two consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. The Tigers are 12-0 for the 2022 season and defeated Southern University 43-24 in the SWAC title game on Saturday.

"There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. "Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character."

Earlier this week, Sanders revealed that Colorado contacted him about the head coaching position. The team fired Karl Dorrell in October after an 0-5 start and an 8-15 record overall in three years as head coach. Mike Sanford was named interim head coach and finished with a 1-6 record. Colorado is hoping Sanders can turn things around for a team that has not won a conference title since 2001.

"Deion Sanders' stature transcends sports, and his hiring elevates not only the football program but the university as a whole," Colorado Chancellor Philip DiStefano said in a statement. "I'm thankful Deion has chosen to join our Buffalo family and I applaud Rick George for a truly inspired choice. This is an exciting new chapter in the long, storied history of Colorado football and I look forward to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our students, supporters and fans to cheer on "Coach Prime" and our student-athletes next fall."

Sanders is one of the best athletes in American sports history. He played in the NFL for 14 seasons and won two Super Bowls. He also played for several MLB teams from 1989 to 2001 and played in the 1992 World Series as a member of the Atlanta Braves, making him the only athlete to play in a Super Bowl and a World Series.