Colorado State Football Coach Takes Shot at Deion Sanders Ahead of Game Against Colorado

Deion Sanders has taken the college football world by storm. He is the new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, and the program is off to a 2-0 start with wins against TCU and Nebraska. On Saturday, Colorado will take on the Colorado State Rams, and head coach Jay Norvell has not been impressed with Coach Prime. On Wednesday, Norvell took a shot at Sanders during his weekly radio show.

"I don't care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them [ESPN] — I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me,'" Norvell said, per ESPN. The comments drew applause from the live audience. Sanders heard the comments from Norvell and responded to them when speaking to his team.

"I'm minding my own business watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach that I could be, and I look up and I read some bull junk that they had said about us, once again," Sanders told the team in a video posted to YouTube. "Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it [personal]. It was just gonna be a good game and they done messed around and made it personal. It was gonna be a great task — a battle of Colorado — but they done messed around and made it [personal]."

Norvell did have some good things to say about Sanders when he spoke to reporters during his news conference. "Deion Sanders has had a lot of public critics. I'm not one of them," he said. "I really respect all head coaches and the sacrifices they've had to make to become head coaches, and I appreciate the path they have to go through to get there — especially African-American coaches. I was happy to see Deion get his opportunity. I had to wait a long time to get mine."

Colorado State is playing in its second game and lost to Washington State 50-24 on Sept. 2. Colorado comes into the contest ranked No. 18 in the country. The game will air on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET.