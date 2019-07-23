VMA Nominations 2019 Announced: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga Lead the Mix

The 2019 MTV VMA nominations have been announced, and among them are Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga leading the mix with 10 nominations each. Next up are newcomers Billie Eilish — with nine nominations — and Lil Nas X, who has 8 nominations. Other nominees this year include The Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, Halsey, Drake, Childish Gambino, Fall Out Boy and John Legend.

Following this year’s Video Music Award nominations being announced, fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on who was and was not nominated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“CONGRATS TAYLOR. THIS ID WHAT SHE DESERVES. LOVER ISN’T EVEN OUT YET AND THIS ERA IS ALREADY SLAYING. I AM HERE FOR IT,” one fan exclaimed.

#VMAs nominations are here and we’re going to scream it in the streets!!! 💞🙌🎶 Video Of The Year ✨You Need To Calm Down Song Of The Year ✨You Need To Calm Down Video For Good ✨ You Need To Calm Down Best Pop Video ✨You Need To Calm Down Best Collaboration ✨ME! pic.twitter.com/6x8T3NpxFf — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) July 23, 2019

“So disappointed that Katy Perry didn’t got nominated, literally worst nominations ever,” another person tweeted.

“If you don’t think BLACKPINK’s “KILL THIS LOVE” Music Video is the best, then you’re definitely lying to yourself. Or that you don’t have eyes or taste,” someone else commented, adding, “498M+ views in just 109 days.”

also not nominating the biggest artist right now for these awards just shows how little you care about their talent and hard work. BTS exceeded all expectations for this music industry and that’s never gonna stop pic.twitter.com/mzU672zpA2 — 𝘉𝘢𝘣𝘢👑✨ (@royalyminjoon) July 23, 2019

“So more trash songs in nominations, I can’t… if this real top list.. I can’t… I will support Gaga and Taylor, but our show is cancelled for me,” one other person said.

“I am SUPER disappointed in the VMAs. Nicki has a good form, MEGATRON, Queen (as an album) and much more to be nominated, even herself as a better artist, but no, the vmas prefer not to give her any nomination. Totally disappointed, with my heart broken,” a fifth commenter offered.

.@ArianaGrande is the most-nominated artist at this year’s #VMAs with 10 noms to her name! Ari’s had a long history with us, and we’re throwing it back to our 2016 @VMAs interview where she talked to us about #DangerousWoman, performing at the show, and working with @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/0DucSzuqDz — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 23, 2019

The big annual award show will be hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, and is scheduled to air live on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.