USA Network Cancels ‘Damnation’

USA Network announced on Thursday that it’s pulling the plug on its Depression Era scripted original drama, Damnation after just one, 10-episode season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show was pulled due to low ratings.

The show was co-produced by Universal and Netflix and was based on the Farmer’s Holiday Association Campaign back in the 1930s in Plymouth County, Iowa.

Starring Killian Scott and Logan Marshall-Green, the show premiered with 1.4 million people watching when it premiered on Nov. 7, 2017. However subsequent episodes saw the ratings plummet. Bu the time the season finale aired on Jan. 18, it had a mere 0.63 rating.

USA still has a plethora of scripted dramas to its name along with the rights to both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live with the WWE. Its shows include Mr. Robot, Colony, Queen of the South, Shooter, Suits, Falling Water and the upcoming series Unsolved. USA’s parent company Universal has deals worked out with Netflix to work as co-producers on Shooter and Unsolved, while Amazon has linked up with the channel to produce Falling Water.

The show centered around Scott’s character Seth Davenport pretending to be a preacher in order to cause an insurrection in a small Iowa town in the middle of a farmer’s strike. Marshall-Green’s character Creeley Turner is brought in to restore order, which causes more drama as the two men have a clearly linked past.