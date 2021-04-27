'Unsolved Mysteries' Tip Leads to Arrest in Murder Case

✖

An Unsolved Mysteries tip has lead to an arrest in a cold case murder that has eluded investigators for more than a decade. The case in questions does not appear to have been featured on the series, as of yet, but — according to PEOPLE — the show reached out to police in Kenner, Louisiana with an "inquiry," and that eventually led to an arrest in the 2010 murder of Hermania Ellsworth, 29, and 38-year-old Charles Davis. The suspect who has been taken into custody is 35-year-old Dernell Nelson.

According to the report, Ellsworth and Davis — a former couple — were found dead in car that had hit a tree in the front yard of a home in a neighborhood. Upon arriving on the scene, police discovered that the two of them had been shot. The pair shared a three-year-old child who was also present, sitting in the vehicles back seat. He was taken to the hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released the following day.

Three weeks later, police uncovered the bodies of Herbert Glass and Lynette Williams in Lake Pontchartrain. The couple had been bound with duct tape and shot before being put in the lake. Additionally, their car was found at an interstate exit the day before, having been set on fire.

While both incidents were terribly tragic, there was no indication they were connected, until it was discovered that the home where Ellsworth and Davis were found belonged to Glass and Williams. Police reportedly stated that Nelson had been a suspect in the killings, but for more than 10 years, there were no arrests. After receiving the communication from Unsolved Mysteries, the case was reopened and detectives "began reviewing investigative reports, lab results, phone records and witness statements."

In a press release, Kenner police stated that they worked alongside homicide detectives from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, which was the jurisdiction that handled the murders of Glass and Williams. This was due to the fact that "both law enforcement agencies believed the two homicide investigations may be related due to the St. Tammany victims residing in close proximity to where the Kenner Homicide occurred. The press release also noted that the murders "occurred only three weeks apart from each."

Nelson was arrested on April 22 on two counts of first-degree murder, after DNA and circumstantial evidence connected him to the crimes. At this time, it does not appear that he has been formally charged. Police have said that they expect additional arrests may be made. Nelson also has not been charged in connection with the killings of Glass and Williams. Anyone who may have information about the murders can contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.