Alonzo Brooks: FBI Makes Discovery in 'Unsolved Mysteries' Case

The FBI has reportedly made a discovery in the Unsolved Mysteries case of Alonzo Brooks, who was found dead in May 2004, days after attending a party with friends. According to Fox 4 Kansas City, investigators have learned that there was a second party nearby to the party that Brooks and his friends had attended. Witnesses have said that some type of altercation broke out at the second party, leading many of the attendees to leave and join the party that Brooks was at.

The FBI is currently seeking anyone who may have attended either party and may have information regarding Brooks or his death. The case has been cited as possibly being a racially-motivated crime, as Brooks was said to be only one of three Black young adults in attendance at the first party. He rode to the party with friend, but when they left he had no ride home and is speculated to have began walking.

After he never returned home, his friends and family, as well as law enforcement personnel, began a search. Sometime later, his body was found in Middle Creek, not far from the farmhouse where the Brooks has been. To date, there have been no leads as to how Brooks ended up in the creek, but foul play has been suspected. There is currently a $100,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest in the case. The tragic story was recently featured in the Netflix reboot of Unsolved Mysteries.

UPDATE: The FBI learned of a second party in La Cygne, Kansas the night Alonzo Brooks disappeared. Attendees left the party after a fight broke out, then headed to the Farmhouse where Alonzo was last seen. If you attended either party or know someone who did, please come forward. pic.twitter.com/qqUeQLrnDy — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) November 17, 2020

Earlier this year, ahead of the Unsolved Mysteries episode, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister and FBI Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan announced that the investigation was being reopened by the FBI. "We are investigating whether Alonzo was murdered," McAllister told local news station KSNT. "His death certainly was suspicious, and someone, likely multiple people, know(s) what happened that night in April 2004."

He went on to say, "It is past time for the truth to come out. The code of silence must be broken. Alonzo's family deserves to know the truth, and it is time for justice to be served."