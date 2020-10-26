'Unsolved Mysteries' Case Sparks Hundreds of Leads on Escaped Child Killer Lester Eubanks

By Stephen Andrew

A new Unsolved Mysteries case has sparked hundreds of potential leads on escaped child killer Lester Eubanks. TMZ reports that series creator Terry Dunn Meurer told the outlet that numerous people have contacted the show to offer information on the possible whereabouts of Eubanks. Additionally, The U.S. Marshal Service has stated that it believes Eubanks is alive and still on the run, but it also believes it is getting closer to finding him.

The newest collection of episodes for Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries reboot focused on Eubanks' story. In 1965, Eubanks was imprisoned for the murder and attempted rape of 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener. He was placed on death row, but his sentence was commuted after a 1972 Supreme Court ruling on the death penalty. In 1973, Eubanks was part of a prison program that allowed inmates to go out Christmas shopping in plain clothes, without the accompaniment of a guard. All the inmates were expected to meet up at a designated place at the end of the day. Eubanks never showed up, and has evaded authorities since.

In a new press release, the U.S. Marshals office announced that "the reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted fugitive Lester Eubanks has been increased to $50,000." The press release went on to add, "As of today, the reward has been increased from $25,000 to up to $50,000 for information that directly leads to the arrest of Lester Eubanks."

In a description of Eubanks, the Marshals office said, "Eubanks, 75, is a 5-foot-11 black male with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he weighed approximately 175 pounds. Other unique physical characteristics include a mole under his left eye. He may be using the alias Victor Young to hide his true identity. In 2017, the U.S. Marshals released an age-progression photo of Eubanks," which can be seen above.

