Unexpected 'Superman & Lois' Reunion Goes Down on the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

There's been a Kent family reunion on the picket lines. Via TVLine, Superman & Lois star Bitsie Tulloch posted a photo on Instagram during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and she wasn't alone. Alongside her were John Henry Irons actor Wolé Parks and her former TV son, Jordan Elsass. Elsass portrayed Jonathan Kent during the first two seasons of the superhero series. He left ahead of Season 3, claiming he wanted to focus more on his mental health, which definitely takes priority.

It's been a while since we've seen Tulloch and Elsass together. So seeing them on the picket lines makes it all the more better. Plenty of casts have been reuniting on the picket lines, so it's nice to see that Superman & Lois is getting in on the action too. Maybe more will join another picket in the future. Fans may want to watch all three seasons on Max, though. There's no telling when it could be that another Superman & Lois reunion will happen before the series starts filming again. This should be enough to tie fans over, at least for now, considering who joined in.

Elsass was replaced by Australian actor Michael Bishop for the third season of Superman & Lois. Even though he isn't on the series anymore, it's clear that he still keeps in contact with his former co-stars. As well as his former on-screen family. It is also great to see Wolé Parks joining in as well since he is one of the many that will, unfortunately, be seeing less screen time next season. Due to budget cuts, over half of the series regulars were cut. While most will still be appearing in a recurring capacity, there will be some that won't be returning at all. As of now, Parks will still be appearing on Superman & Lois, just not as much.

Many actors have been taking to the picket lines or social media amid the strikes. Some have even been opening up about their struggles in the industry, be it lack of residuals or AI technology. It will continue until contracts are resolved. With the actors' strike going on for over a month and the writers' strike in month three, there's no end in sight. While it's been nice to see these reunions, hopefully, the strikes end soon. At least fans can expect many more unexpected reunions and sightings on the picket lines.