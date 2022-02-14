Hit Disney Channel Movie Is Getting a Sequel

The hit Disney Channel Halloween movie Under Wraps is getting a sequel, which is unfortunately not titled Under More Wraps. Under Wraps 2 will reunite director Alex Zamm with the cast from the first movie, which was a remake of the original 1997 movie. Disney also ordered the holiday-themed heist movie The Naughty Nine last week.

In Under Wraps 2, Amy (Sophia Hammons) is preparing for her dad’s Halloween-themed wedding to Carl. Her plans go haywire when Amy, Gilbert (Christian J. Simon), and Marshall (Malachi Barton) learn that their mummy friend Harold (Phil Wright) and Rose are in danger! Sobek, an evil mummy with a grudge against Harold, surprisingly wakes up and wants revenge. He kidnaps Rose, so Amy, Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy (Melanie Brook), and Harold team up to save Rose and the wedding. The main cast is returning, alongside Melanie Brook, T.J. Storm, Rryla McIntosh, Jordan Conley, and Adam Wylie, reports Deadline. The script was written by Josh A. Cagan and the film was produced by MarVista Entertainment. Todd Y. Murata and Fernando Szew are the executive producers.

The first Under Wraps debuted on the Disney Channel in October 2021 and is now available to watch on Disney+. The original Under Wraps aired on the Disney Channel back in 1997 and starred Wylie, Mario Yedida, and Clara Bryant. It is considered the first Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM). Unfortunately for fans of that movie, it is not available on Disney+.

The second new DCOM announced last week is The Naughty Nine, directed by Alberto Belli and written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. This is a Christmas-themed heist movie centered on Andy, a fifth-grader who is on Santa’s naughty list. He believes this is unfair, so he puts together a team of other kids on the naughty list to get what they deserve. As the movie continues, they learn that Christmas is more about giving to those they love than getting gifts. The cast features Winslow Fegley, Camila Rodriguez, Anthony John Joo, Clara Stack, Imogen Cohen, Madilyn Kellam, and Deric McCable. Elinoff, Thomas, and Suzanne Todd are the executive producers.

Disney also announced two unscripted shows for Disney+ last week. Rennervations is a home renovation series hosted by Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, in which the actor travels around the country to help communities. Growing Up is a new series executive produced by Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson that focuses on teenage heroes, with each episode directed by a different filmmaker.