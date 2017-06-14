Netflix Renews ’Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ For Season 4

It's a miracle! If you're a fan of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, you're in for some good news, as the show isn't going anywhere any time soon.

According to a report from Variety, Netflix has renewed the Ellie Kemper-starring comedy for a fourth season.

Produced by Tina Fey, the series tells the story of Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper) as she looks to restart her life. She was held prisoner in a cult bunker for years, but has now escaped to lead a bright and colorful life in New York City.

The renewal shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as the series is one of the most-celebrated on Netflix. In its first two seasons, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has been nominated 11 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Titus Burgess, and Outstanding Comedy Series.

More TV: Kaley Cuoco On What Made 'The Big Bang Theory' So Successful

Tina Fey produces the series, along with Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner.

Along with Kemper and Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane round out the main series cast. Fey has appeared in several guest roles, as have big names like Ice-T, Jon Hamm, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.

There is no set premiere date for the fourth season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but the first three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Up Next: Biggest Moments Of 'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5

Photo Credit: Netflix