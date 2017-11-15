Ty Burrell Says He Might Stop Acting After ‘Modern Family’ Wraps

Modern Family is bound to end someday, and when Ty Burrell is forced to step away from the eclectic Dunphy family, he says that he may step away from acting altogether.

“Honestly, I’ve been taking my lumps as a producer and really enjoying learning how to do that. I think I’m not really willing to travel very much anymore, or miss too many dinners away from my kids,” Burrell said in a recent issue of Haute Living Los Angeles. “[So] there’s a possibility that I may step away from performing altogether when the show is over.”

Burrell, who shares daughters Frances, 7, and Greta, 5, with wife Holly Burrell, plays “cool dad” Phil Dunphy on the hit ABC mockumentary. With his “peerenting” advice (“act like a parent, talk like a peer”), he has helped the show win over the hearts of viewers, making the Emmy-winning show and cast household names.

Thankfully, fans are guaranteed at least one more season of Burrell on their screens. In May of this year, ABC announced that it would be renewing Modern Family for a tenth season. But the news doesn’t make the thought of an end any easier.

“We’ll feel very proud of ourselves that we’ve made it through ten seasons but, at the same time, it’s going to be very sad,” he said of the inevitable end. “It will be a hard thing to say goodbye to the daily rhythm of seeing everyone’s faces, and just how fun and loving it’s been.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.