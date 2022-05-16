Two Popular Fox Dramas Have Not Been Renewed Yet

✖

The fates of two fan-favorite drama series remain hanging in limbo. Amid a recent string of cancellations from networks including NBC, CBS, and The CW, Fox on Monday broke the mold when the network unveiled its programming lineup for the 2022-2023 TV season ahead of its upfront presentation. Handing renewals to everything from Call Me Kat to The Masked Singer, as well as giving series orders to titles like Food Star and Alert, noticeably missing on the programming slate was both 9-1-1 and The Resident, with Fox not yet revealing if the two series have been renewed or canceled.

The fate of the two series came into focus after Fox handed a Season 4 renewal to 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, and produced by Disney's 20th Television, original 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dungar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Guzman. It follows first responders in Los Angeles.

The series has remained a top performer for Fox. According to TVInsider, 9-1-1 not only ranks No. 4 among Fox's lineup in the key demo among adults 18-49, but also in average total viewers. The Resident, which follows the lives and duties of staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, has also been a steady performer for Fox. The series outperforms fellow Fox series The Great North, Call Me Kat, and Welcome to Flatch, all of which have already been renewed.

Despite those stellar ratings, however, Deadline reports there is more at play that could potentially affect the fate of both 9-1-1 and The Resident at Fox. Per the outlet, Fox and 20th Television were unable to close negotiations Sunday night. The failed effort is complicated by the fact that the two entities are no longer part of the same company following the studio's acquisition by Disney, which "makes the financials even more complicated."

Although both 9-1-1 and The Resident remain on the bubble at this time, Fox Entertainment CEO said on Fox's upfront call Monday morning, "we are in good-faith negotiations [on 9-1-1 and The Resident]. Based on the long history with 20th Television, I think we are in pretty good shape. We adore Ryan and are so pleased that Lone Star ls lock and loaded." According to Deadline, the two shows are "no-brainers" for renewals and Fox waited on negotiations to instead focus attention on tougher decisions and bubble shows. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest cancellation and renewal news!