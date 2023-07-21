'Two and a Half Men' Star Jon Cryer's New Sitcom Just Got Delayed

Jon Cryer's new show Extended Family is among those getting delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. NBC's fall schedule has been revised, with many series getting pushed back to midseason. The Two and a Half Men star's upcoming comedy, which was initially supposed to air on Tuesdays on NBC's schedule, will no longer be airing on Tuesdays in the fall.

As of now, and because of the strikes, it's unknown when Extended Family could premiere on NBC. The multi-camera comedy centers on a couple continuing to raise their kids and taking turns following their divorce. However, things change when the owner of a sports team enters the picture. While it is disappointing that the series won't be coming on anytime soon, that just gives fans something more to look forward to when it does finally premiere. From the sounds of the synopsis, the wait will be worth it.

Aside from Jon Cryer, Extended Family also stars Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna, and Finn Sweeney. Mike O'Malley serves as writer and executive producer alongside Tom Werner, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, and George Geyer. The series is developed by Eddie Gorodetsky and O'Malley, and Gorodetsky also worked on Two and a Half Men, so he and Cryer are no strangers to each other.

While Extended Family won't be premiering this year, there are still a couple of new shows to look forward to on NBC. Both Found and The Irrational will continue to air this fall, so at least there will still be something on the network to keep an eye out for, as well as a few other NBC shows that are airing new episodes and rerunning episodes.

It's hard to predict how TV will look in early 2024 due to the strikes, so fans will just have to keep a lookout for any information on when and if Extended Family will air. That being said, it will be Jon Cryer's only upcoming project, but it will be his first since 2021, when he portrayed Lex Luthor on Supergirl. So not only will the wait for Extended Family be something to look forward to because the new series sounds like it will be one to watch, but seeing Cryer back on TV will definitely be something to look forward to. Hopefully, it won't be long until the comedy premieres, but for now, fans will just have patiently wait.