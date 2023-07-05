Major NBC Show on Hold After 10 Seasons

Many shows are still awaiting their fates, while some have been waiting longer than others, and one major NBC series is still waiting for any news, despite being on the air for over 10 seasons. Genealogy docuseries Who Do You Think You Are? returned to NBC in the summer of 2022 for Season 11 after airing on TLC for Seasons 4-10. TVLine reports that the show is one that "cycles on and off," meaning that new episodes could still be made, but there would be big breaks in between seasons. As of May 2023, no new episodes were being made, and there is no indication that a new season is in the works.

Who Do You Think You Are? first premiered in 2010 on NBC, with each episode focusing on a celebrity participant researching their family history, usually traveling both domestically and internationally in order to research stories. Celebrities featured in the episodes include Sarah Jessica Parker, executive producer Lisa Kudrow, Helen Hunt, Rob Lowe, Bryan Cranston, Billy Porter, Zachary Levi, and more.

NBC canceled the series after the third season and was picked up by TLC, where it ran for an additional six seasons. It then returned to NBC for Season 11, which premiered in July 2022. That October, it was reported by Deadline that the show was in limbo, "with no current plans for a second season" after its return on the network. While it was then expected for a decision to come in early 2023, it seems nothing has come out about it, and it's unclear when NBC could announce anything for the genealogy series.

Who Do You Think You Are? is not the only NBC show still in limbo. Canadian acquisition Nurses also has no plans for now to air another season in the States. The medical drama aired its first season on NBC in 2020 in the midst of the COVID lockdown in order to fill up the schedule, and a second season aired in Canada back in 2021. Right now, it doesn't seem like it will also be premiering in the U.S., but considering the network recently picked up two seasons of fellow Canadian medical drama Transplant due to the writers' strike, it's possible the same thing could happen for Nurses. It would also be easy to air another season of Who Do You Think You Are? since it's an unscripted show, but as of now, neither have a future on NBC, and it's unknown when the network will confirm the fates.