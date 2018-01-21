Twitter Has Mixed Response to Troye Sivan’s ‘SNL’ Performance

Twitter had a lot to say about pop star Troye Sivan’s Saturday Night Live performance.

The “My My My” singer stopped by the live show to perform his new single, rocking wet hair and dancing around as he performed the song.

Twitter users gave mixed reviews to the performance, most of them unfamiliar with the openly gay singer and his music.

This @troyesivan #SNL performance is like watching someone who has only ever read the definition of “sexy”, but never actually seen “sexy” attempt to be “sexy” #Ewwww #lookaway — Meg Bessey (@mjbessey) January 21, 2018

Who is this Aaron carter wannabe #snl — gary sanchez (@garysanchezjr) January 21, 2018

Not gonna lie have no idea who Troye Sivan is but pretty sure it’s past his bedtime. #snl #TroyeOnSNL — The Dollar Crate (@thedollarcrate) January 21, 2018

Ok I’m on some pretty flippin powerful antibiotic meds right now- but- who put the dancing & singing lizard boy on as the #SNL musical guest?? — Scott Bowman (@scotty_bowman) January 21, 2018

I’m watching #SNL and I must know, does anyone think Troy Sivan’s background is kinda seizure inducing? — Jack Drees (@JackDrees) January 21, 2018

Not all reviews of the performance were bad, many fans of the pop star expressed their pride to see the singer perform on Saturday Night Live for the first time.

me the second troye threw his shoulder out of his shirt #TroyeOnSNL pic.twitter.com/JiLGH9YnAO — sam🐙 (@haynie_sam) January 21, 2018

God I feel sooooo fucking proud #TroyeOnSNL #SNL — alexis beesly 🇲🇽🇵🇷 (@thewhizzerandi) January 21, 2018

YESSS 👏👏👏 I’m living for Troye Sivan performing My My My! #snl — Victoria ✌ (@v_killah) January 21, 2018

Did dude run three miles before getting on stage? #SNL pic.twitter.com/PV4s87kTAB — Kyle Seeley (@BigSeels) January 21, 2018

Sivan also performed his single “The Good Side” during the hour. The singer is best known for his singles “WILD,” “Fools” and “Talk Me Down.”

He is also known for playing the role of a young James Howlett, also known as Wolverine, on X Men Origins: Wolverine.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.