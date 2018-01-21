Twitter Has Mixed Response to Troye Sivan’s ‘SNL’ Performance

TV Shows

Twitter had a lot to say about pop star Troye Sivan’s Saturday Night Live performance.

The “My My My” singer stopped by the live show to perform his new single, rocking wet hair and dancing around as he performed the song.

Twitter users gave mixed reviews to the performance, most of them unfamiliar with the openly gay singer and his music.

Not all reviews of the performance were bad, many fans of the pop star expressed their pride to see the singer perform on Saturday Night Live for the first time.

Sivan also performed his single “The Good Side” during the hour. The singer is best known for his singles “WILD,” “Fools” and “Talk Me Down.”

He is also known for playing the role of a young James Howlett, also known as Wolverine, on X Men Origins: Wolverine.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

