‘Twilight’ Alum Kellan Lutz to Star in Dick Wolf’s Spinoff of ‘FBI’

Twilight alum Kellan Lutz has been cast to co-star in Dick Wolf’s upcoming FBI spinoff FBI: Most Wanted.

Lutz has been tapped to portray FBI Agent Crosby, “an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing, communications whiz,” according to Deadline.

He joins a cast that already includes Game of Thrones‘ Keisha Castle-Hughes as FBI analyst Lynn Khanna and Law & Order‘s Alana De La Garza as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castil, the Fugitive Squad supervisor and a West Point graduate.

From series creator Dick Wolf and Law & Order executive producer Rene Balcer, FBI: Most Wanted will center on the special division within the bureau focused on catching criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. The series hails from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television and will be executive produced by Wolf and Balcer alongside Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Initially announced in January, Wolf and CBS plan to introduce the characters in a backdoor pilot episode during FBI‘s first season and has already has a series commitment, meaning that it is likely for an episodic pickup for next season.

Should FBI: Most Wanted be picked up for a series order, it will be the actor’s second series regular television role following The Comeback. He previously starred on The CW’s 90210 reboot, 30 Rock, and Generation Kill.

Lutz is also known for his portrayal of Emmett Cullen in the Twilight films, having appeared in 2008’s Twilight, 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and the franchises final two installments, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Along with FBI, Wolf also oversees NBC’s three-show Chicago franchise as well as the last remaining Law & Order series, SVU. In January, FBI was renewed for a second season alongside Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood.

“Each of these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways,” said CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl in a statement in January. “Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule and create more inclusive programming.”

FBI: Most Wanted is set to join eight other drama pilots ordered by CBS, including legal drama Courthouse, Evil, procedural drama Frankenstein, Nancy, Republic of Sarah, Sophia Bush starring NSA drama Surveillance, and medical drama Under the Bridge.