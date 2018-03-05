While many of our favorite shows are nearing their winter finales, we won’t have to wait too long for them to pick back up again in 2018.

Along with seasonal continuations from shows like This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy and Riverdale, 2018 will also see the premieres of new seasons from fan favorites like The Bachelor and The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as brand-new limited series like FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Keep scrolling for all the TV premiere dates for 2018 so far.

January

Monday, Jan. 1

8 p.m.: The Bachelor (ABC)

9 p.m.: Valor (The CW, midseasons premiere)

10 p.m.: The Brave (NBC, midseason premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 2

9 p.m.: This Is Us (NBC, midseason premiere)

10 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC, midseason premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 3

8 p.m.: Grown-ish (Freeform), The Blacklislt (NBC, midseason premiere), The X-Files (Fox)

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC, midseason premiere), 911 (Fox)

10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC, midseason premiere), Match Game (ABC)



Thursday, Jan. 4

8 p.m.: Superstore (NBC, midseason premiere)

8:30 p.m.: The Good Place (NBC, midseason premiere)

9 p.m.: Will & Grace (NBC, midseason premiere), Nashville (CMT)

9:30 p.m.: Great News (NBC, midseason premiere)

10 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC, midseason premiere)

Friday, Jan. 5

8 p.m.: Child Support (ABC), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW, midseason premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 7

5:30 p.m.: Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access, midseason premiere)

10 p.m.: The Chi (Showtime)

Tuesday, Jan. 9

8 p.m.: The Fosters (Freeform)

Wednesday, Jan. 10

8:30 p.m.: Alone Together (Freeform)

Friday, Jan. 12

8 p.m.: Blindspot (NBC, midseason premiere)

9 p.m.: Taken (NBC)

10 p.m.: Dateline (NBC, midseason premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 14

10 p.m.: Divorce (HBO)

10:30 p.m.: Crashing (HBO)

Monday, Jan. 15

8 p.m.: Supergirl (The CW, midseason premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 16

9 p.m.: Black Lightning (The CW)

Wednesday, Jan. 17

The Path (Hulu)

8 p.m.: Riverdale (The CW, midseason premiere)

9 p.m.: Dynasty (The CW, midseason premiere)

10 p.m.: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Thursday, Jan. 18

8 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, midseason premiere), Supernatural (The CW, midseason premiere)

9 p.m.: Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network launches), Beyond (Freeform), Scandal (ABC, midseason premiere), Arrow (The CW, midseason premiere)

10 p.m.: Portlandia (IFC), How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, midseason premiere)

Friday, Jan. 19

11 p.m.: High Maintenance (HBO)

Sunday, Jan. 21

8 p.m.: Counterpart (Starz)

Tuesday, Jan. 23

10:30 p.m.: The Detour (TBS)

Monday, Jan. 22

9 p.m.: The Alienist (TNT)

Tuesday, Jan. 23

10 p.m.: Baskets (FX)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

8 p.m.: Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

8:30 p.m.: Let’s Get Physical (Pop)

9 p.m.: Waco (Paramount Network)

Friday, Jan. 26

9 p.m.: Jane the Virgin (The CW, midseason premiere)

Monday, Jan. 29

9 p.m.: Valor (The CW, season finale)

February

Friday, Feb. 2

Strike Back (Cinemax)

Monday, Feb. 10

8 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

10 p.m.: Good Girls (NBC)

Friday, Feb. 16

8 p.m.: Crazy Ex Girlfriend (The CW, season finale)

Friday, Feb. 23

The Tick (Amazon)

Sunday, Feb. 25

9 p.m.: Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz)

Monday, Feb. 26

10 p.m.: UnREAL (Lifetime)

Wednesday, Feb. 28

The Looming Tower (Hulu)

March

Wednesday, March 7

Hard Sun (Hulu)

Sunday, March 11

8 p.m.: American Idol (ABC)

9 p.m.: The Arrangement (E!)

Tuesday, March 13

10 p.m.: Rise (NBC)

Tuesday, March 20

9 p.m.: Rise (NBC, time slot premiere)

Thursday, March 29

9 p.m.: Siren (Freeform)

Unknown: Heathers (Paramount Network)

April

Tuesday, April 3

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Friday, April 13

Rellik (Cinemax)

Unknown: The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Photo Credit: NBC