10 TV Shows Returning Summer 2018

Sad your favorite TV show is about to go on summer break? Don’t worry —there’s more TV on the horizon.

In the golden age of television, the summer season means a slew of returning favorites debuting new chapters in their stories — some highly anticipated, while others still hoping to be discovered.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see some of the shows returning for new seasons this summer.

13 Reasons Why

It’s been more than a year since we were introduced to Hannah Baker and the people that led to her suicide, and now the story continues.

Not much is known about the upcoming second season of Netflix’s controversial teen drama, but we know the story will center on the the investigation of a string of sexual assaults, and its survivors, at Liberty High School. The show will also explore the theme of recovery, as creator Brian Yorkey said.

The series returns for season two Friday, May 18 on Netflix.

The Bachelorette

After that shocking Bachelor ending, all eyes will be on new Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

It has only been a few months since Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended their relationship, and Kufrin is ready to find love amongst her pool of suitors.

The reality series returns for its 14th cycle Monday, May 28 on ABC.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix’s hit comedy will finally return, but only for the first half of its fourth season. The series will roll out six episodes with the rest expected to come later in 2018. The series will follow Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) and Jacqueline as they start their new careers, while Titus (Titus Burgess) moves forward with his love life.

The comedy series returns Wednesday, May 30 on Netflix.

Nashville

It’s the end of an era. The ABC-turned CMT drama series will return for its last batch of episodes and promises to end things with a bang.

With Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) attempting to escape a cult, Will Lexington (Chris Carmack) dealing with using steroids and the introduction of Deacon’s (Charles Esten) father amid his blossoming relationship with Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday), it will surely be a bumpy ride to the finish.

The series returns Thursday, June 7 on CMT.

Claws

One of summer 2017’s biggest surprises, Claws promises to be just as insane and entertaining in its second year.

In the new trailer, Desna (Niecy Nash) and the crew embrace the shadier side of the nail salon business as new threats, in the form of Russian gansters, comes in play.

The series returns Sunday, June 10 on TNT. You can catch up on season 1 on Hulu starting May 11.

The Bold Type

Freeform’s women’s magazine-set drama wowed viewers during its first season and if the first trailer is any indication, there is more drama on the way.

The second season comes with a new shortener, Sweet/Vicious‘ Amanda Lasher, and will see Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) juggle their professional ambitions and their complicated personal lives.

The series returns Tuesday, June 12 on Freeform.

Shades of Blue

Jennifer Lopez’ drama series will come to an end after its third season, thankfully bringing resolution to the huge season two cliffhanger, which saw Harley (Lopez) kidnapped by Robert Stahl (Warren Kole) and trying to escape a bunker in the middle of nowhere.

The series returns for its final season Sunday, June 17 on NBC.

GLOW

Netflix’s campy women’s wrestling comedy ended its first season with a few hard-hitting cliffhangers.

Viewers found out Justine’s (Britt Baron) real identity, realized Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) are still not ready to be friends again and Welfare Queen stole Liberty Belle’s Crown.

The series will return for another insane season Friday, June 29 on Netflix.

Trial and Error

NBC’s anthology comedy series centering on a different crime every season will be back this summer, with a new star in its center.

After John Lithgow served as the protagonist for season 1, Kristin Chenoweth will be the new main suspect for the new chapter subtitled Lady, Killer.

The show returns Thursday, July 19 on NBC.

Casual

One of Hulu’s brightest, least-known gems.

The series centered on Valerie (Michaela Watkins), a newly divorce single mother living with brother Alex (Tommy Dewey) and daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr). The dramedy deals with issues of modern relationships, family dynamics and more than one hilarious, and shocking, twist.

Casual will release its final season all at once Tuesday, July 31 on Hulu.