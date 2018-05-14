All the TV Shows Renewed for Next Season

2017-2018 TV season is nearing its end and with finales in full swing, it’s time to start looking at the shows that will be back this fall. ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and The CW have already picked up a slew of shows for next season.

Some of our favorites will definitely be back. NBC renewed This Is Us for seasons two and three in the middle of season one last year. ABC has quickly greenlit a new season of freshman hit The Good Doctor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over at CBS, we know The Big Bang Theory will be back for a 12th and possibly final season. ABC is definitely bringing back Modern Family.

Read on for a look at the shows that will be back when the leaves start to change colors. This list will be updated as more shows are renewed.

The Good Doctor

ABC’s crown jewel among its scripted shows is now The Good Doctor. The freshman medical drama was quickly embraced by viewers who have connected with the autistic Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his fellow doctors at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose.

The first season wraps up at the end of March, with 18 episodes under its belt. It seemed it would only be a matter of time before the alphabet network would renew the show early. ABC finally picked it up for the 2018-2019 TV season on March 7.

“The Good Doctor‘s message of inclusiveness resonates with our viewers and is a hallmark of what we aim to accomplish here at ABC,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, told Variety. “This series has quickly joined the zeitgeist and broken records in the competitive television landscape. We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Shaun Murphy will be back for another season.”

Roseanne

The Roseanne revival will be back for a second season – technically 11th – after the debut episode scored a huge 18 million viewers and a 5.1 18-49 rating.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the ‘Roseanne’ team has in store for next year,” said Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment.

Modern Family and The Goldbergs

Last year, ABC renewed Modern Family for seasons nine and 10 before the current season began. The move was made after the actors finally reached new deals with producer 20th Century Fox.

The Goldbergs also got a two-year renewal last year, guaranteeing that season six will happen.

ABC Comedies: Black-Ish, Fresh Off The Boat, American Housewife, Splitting Up Together and Speechless

ABC has also renewed a collection of fan-favorite and critically acclaimed sitcoms. Black-ish and Fresh Off The Boat will be back for fifth seasons. American Housewife and Speechless are both coming back for 22-episode third seasons. Splitting Up Together, a freshman comedy starring Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, is also coming back for a second season.

The Big Bang Theory

CBS and Warner Bros. TV renewed The Big Bang Theory for two seasons last year, guaranteeing that the most-watched sitcom on television today will stay on air through season 12. The current season 11 is expected to end with Sheldon and Amy getting married. It’s not clear if season 12 will be its last though.

In January, Johnny Galecki said it was possible the end could be coming.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [the show] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Galecki said. “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

Young Sheldon

CBS also picked up Young Sheldon, the Big Bang Theory prequel series. The show was picked up back in January, and averaged 16.17 million viewers and a 3.3 18-49 rating. It is easily the top-rated sitcom of the 2017-18 season.

“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment siad in a statement. “While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can’t wait to see Chuck, Steve, Jim and Todd’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older… and smarter.”

S.W.A.T.

Shemar Moore fans can rejoice! The former Criminal Minds star is staying on CBS thanks to S.W.A.T. getting picked up for a new season. The show, produced by Sony Pictures TV with CBS TV Studios, is inspired by the original TV series and 2003 movie. The cast also includes Kenny Johnson, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, David Lim, Lina Esco, Jay Harrington and Peter Onarati.

SEAL Team

CBS’ Seal Team became the only successful military drama of the 2017-18 TV season. The show, which stars Bones‘ David Borneanaz, will be back for a second season. It was CBS’ top-rated new drama in viewers, averaging 10.23 million. The series also stars Max Thieriot, Jessica Pare, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Judd Lorman.

It was created by Benjamin Cavell, who is best known for his work on Showtime’s Homeland and FX’s Justified.

Mom

On April 8, CBS renewed Mom with Anna Faris and Allison Janney for a sixth season.

“Mom has been a lynchpin comedy for us over the last several years,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said. “It’s a fearless series that tackles provocative social issues with laughter and grace, and a large, loyal audience has followed.”

The show averages 11 million viewers, making it the third-most watched sitcom on TV, behind The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

NCIS Family

As expected, all three NCIS shows are coming back. The mothership NCIS, the most-watched TV show in the world, will start its 17th season next year. NCIS: Los Angeles, with Chris O’Connell and LL Cool J, will start its 10th season in the fall. NCIS: New Orleans, headlined by Scott Bakula, will be in its sixth season.

Other CBS Dramas

CBS is also bringing back a collection of other dramas back to fill out its schedule alongside new shows.

The low-rated Elementary is getting a seventh season. Criminal Minds will start season 14, while Alan Cumming’s Instinct will return for season two. Blue Bloods will hold down the fort on Fridays for its 9th season next fall. Bull is getting a fourth season, while Madam Secretary will be on its fifth. Reboots MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 will be back for their fifth and ninth seasons, respectively. Ransom will be back for season three and Salvation is coming back for season two.

Man With a Plan and Life in Pieces

CBS is also bringing back two other sitcoms to keep audiences laughing. Matt LeBlanc’s Man With A Plan continues to be a hit for the former Friends star, and will be back for season three.

Life in Pieces will surprisingly return for its fourth season. The comedy stars Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, James Brolin and Dianne Wiest and is one of the few single-camera comedies to work on CBS.

9-1-1

Fox’s big hit of the season has been 9-1-1, the Ryan Murphy-produced series starring Connie Britton, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause. The series centers on first responders in Los Angeles who have to save the lives of others and sometimes their own.

“With a bold concept, award-winning stars and a flawless execution, Ryan, Brad [Falchuk] and Tim [Minear] have done it again,” Dana Walden and Gary Newman, co-CEOs of the Fox Television Group, said in a joint statement about the early renewal. “They have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist and reimagined the procedural as only they could, bringing it to life with a dream team of actors led by Angela, Peter and Connie. This is storytelling at its best and we’re so pleased that it’s resonated with our audience. We’d like to thank everyone involved with this production for their stellar work, and we look forward to another thrilling season of 9-1-1.”

The Resident

On May 7, Fox renewed The Resident, a medical drama centered at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. The cast includes Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Melina Kanakaredes and Bruce Greenwood. It was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi.

“Amy, Todd and all the producers on The Resident set out to create a medical show that viewers haven’t seen before — to peel back the curtain and reveal the truth of what happens, both good and bad, behind the scenes at hospitals across the country. Clearly, they’ve succeeded,” Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn said in a statement.

Lee Daniels’ Star and Empire

Lee Daniels’ Empire is not the hit it was when it first started, but the show will be back for a fifth season in the fall. Daniels is also a producer on Star, which has crossed over with Empire. The show has had some behind-the-scenes drama, and is already on its third showrunner, Karin Gist, notes The Hollywood Reporter. Star will be on its third season in the fall.

The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers

Fox is also bringing back its trio of animated sitcoms for another year. Bob’s Burgers will be on its ninth season, while Family Guy will be on its 17th. The Simpsons will be starting its astonishing 30th season in the fall. It is the longest-running primetime series in TV history.

Gotham, The Gifted, Lethal Weapon and The Orville

Fox is also bringing back two of its comic book-based shows. Gotham, a unique take on Batman’s origin story, will return for a fifth and final season. The Gifted, set in Marvel’s X-Men universe, will be back for a second season.

Fox also renewed Lethal Weapon for a third season, although the show will include Seann William Scott in place of fired Clayne Crawford.

Seth MacFarlane’s space dramedy The Orville earned an early second season renewal.

This Is Us

Of course, NBC has This Is Us coming back next season. Last year, in the middle of its freshman year, NBC renewed it for two more seasons. That gave creator Dan Fogelman and his writers the freedom to create mysteries and plots that do not have to be wrapped up immediately.

The show finally revealed how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died, so it will be fascinating to see how a whole season goes without that mystery.

Good Girls

On May 7, NBC made the surprising decision to renew Good Girls, a midseason comedy that ran just 10 episodes.

The show was created by Grey’s Anatomy veteran Jenna Bans and centers on three suburban women who enter a life of crime after they struggle making ends meet. The mothers are played by Retta (Parks and Recreation), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men) and Mae Whitman (The DUFF).

“We’re pretty excited about the places we’re taking these three women… It’s a darkly funny mix of the unexpected and also certain things our audience seems to be craving,” Bans told TV Line in April.

Chicago Fire, Med and P.D.

Although they have not been officially renewed, you can expect Dick Wolf’s Chicago shows — Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med — all to come back. In fact, all three shows will air on the same night. NBC said on May 13, they will air on Wednesdays this fall.

Blindspot, The Blacklist, Law & Order: SVU and Midnight, Texas

NBC is bringing back a surprising number of other dramas. The Blacklist will be back for season six, but it is being held for midseason. Blindspot will be back for season four thanks to its impressive ratings after DVR viewing is included.

Law & Order: SVU will be back for season 20, tying it with Law & Order and Gunsmoke as the longest-running primetime dramas in TV history.

Midnight, Texas will be back with new showrunners and will air this fall after debuting near the end of summer 2017.

A.P. Bio, Will & Grace, Superstore and The Good Place

On the sitcom side of things, NBC will be bringing back Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but is holding it for midseason. The series is produced by NBC’s sister company Universal TV.

As for shows NBC did not have to rescue from other networks, A.P. Bio is getting a surprising second season and Will & Grace is returning for its ninth overall season.

Superstore and The Good Place will be back for their fourth and third seasons, respectively.

The CW Renewals

The CW might not get a lot of viewers, but the network still loves to renew almost everything on its slate. Here are all the CW shows coming back.

Arrow – Season 7

Black Lightning – Season 2

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Season 4

Dynasty – Season 2

The Flash – Season 5

Jane The Virgin – Season 5

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 4

Riverdale – Season 3

Supergirl – Season 4

The 100 – Season 6

Supernatural – Season 14

iZombie – Season 5