Here Are All the TV Shows Ending in 2018

While a New Year is certainly a great time to celebrate new beginnings, it will also be a time to celebrate endings. We already know a handful of shows are ending in 2018, so here’s a look at which shows will be going out with a bang.

Of course, as the 2017-2018 TV season goes on, there will be plenty of shows ending earlier than their creators planned. We don’t know if the season one finales of shows like Young Sheldon, Inhumans, SWAT and The Good Doctor will turn out to be series finales.

However, we do know that Scandal is ending and some critically acclaimed cable shows are preparing for the official end. Here’s a look at the shows we know are pulling down the curtain in 2018.

VEEP

Back in September, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that HBO‘s VEEP is coming to an end with its seventh season. The show has been an Emmys powerhouse, winning Outstanding Comedy Series the past three years. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has also won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for every season so far. The day after winning her sixth Emmy for the show, Louis-Dreyfus announced that she had breast cancer and the show has since been shooting around her cancer treatments.

The Americans

The Americans is finishing up its acclaimed run on FX with a 10-episode sixth season. The show, which stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as two Soviet spies living near Washington D.C., has been a critical darling. However, it never earned big ratings and curiously failed to get awards recognition.

In 2017, Rhys and Russell finally earned the show’s first Golden Globe nominations. The only actor to win an Emmy for the show is Margo Martindale, who won back-to-back Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama awards in 2015 and 2016.

The Americans was considered one of the best TV programs of the year by the American Film Institute every year from 2014 to 2017.

Scandal

After seven seasons, Olivia Pope will be retiring. Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal, which stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, wasn’t built to be a long-running series and the ending is finally here. The show was a major part of ABC’s “TGIT” line-up, sandwiched between Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder. Washington earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2014 and Emmy nods in 2013 and 2014.

You’re The Worst

The FXX romantic comedy You’re The Worst is another show that earned critical praise, but never quite found ratings success. Its fifth season will be its final.

The show starred Aya Cash, Chris Geere, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue. You’re The Worst was never nominated for an Emmy, but was nominated for Critics Choice Television Awards in 2015 and 2016.

House of Cards

Due in part to Kevin Spacey’s ongoing sexual harassment scandal, House of Cards will not be coming to a celebrated end. Instead, the show’s sixth season will have to work around Spacey’s absence, as Netflix has refused to work with him again.

Robin Wright will likely have to take the lead. Spacey won a Golden Globe in 2015, while Wright won one in 2016.

Nashville

The country music drama Nashville will end after six seasons. The show originally aired on ABC, but was cancelled after low ratings. CMT picked up the show for its fifth and sixth seasons.

The network plans to air two batches of eight episodes in 2018 to end the Hayden Panettiere-starring series.

New Girl

The seventh season of New Girl will be its last. After the previous season saw Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) finally realize they were meant to be together, the eight-episode final season will see how the two are doing four years later.

The episodes will air next year, but Fox hasn’t announced a return date.

The Middle

Another sitcom coming to a close next year is The Middle. The ABC series is coming to an end after its ninth season, which will run a regular 24 episodes. Since the broadcast networks are moving towards airing more shows it owns, that could have played a role in the show coming to an end.

ABC is owned by Disney, while The Middle is produced by Warner Bros. TV. Still, the nine-season run is nothing to snuff at, even if its only Emmy nomination came for makeup in 2012.

The Originals

After The Vampire Diaries finally ended with eight seasons last season, The Originals kept the franchise alive for another year. However, season five will be The Originals’ last. Showrunner Julie Plec announced the news on Twitter before Comic-Con. Season five will run 13 episodes and debuts next year.

Being Mary Jane

BET’s Being Mary Jane will end with a two-hour series finale movie. Considering that the Gabrielle Union-starring series also started as a TV movie, that seems practical. The show ran for four seasons and had little consistency behind-the-scenes as it went through three showrunners. Creator Mara Brock Akil and her producing partner Salim Akil already left the show to work for Warner Bros. TV.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce

Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce is ending after five seasons. Based on Vicki Iovine’s book, the series starred Marti Nixon. Season five will only run five episodes, all of which will air in 2018. The show was Bravo’s first scripted series.

12 Monkeys

12 Monkeys, which was based on Terry Gilliam’s film of the same name, will end on SyFy next year. Although the show consistently drew low ratings, it was still renewed for a fourth season. SyFy will air the episodes on May in a “binge style,” dumping all 10 episodes over three days.

Major Cimes

TNT’s Major Crimes will end on Jan. 16 with a two-hour finale. The series was a spin-off of The Closer and starred many of the same actors. The move comes as TNT president Kevin Reilly is moving the network away from traditional procedurals like Major Crimes and Rizzoli and Isles. Creator James Duff has said that he didn’t want the show to end.

Portlandia

If you had been using IFC’s Portlandia as a way to get your Fred Armisen fix after he left Saturday Night Live, you’ll have to look somewhere else soon. The show’s eighth and final season is airing in 2018.

Armisen is still Seth Meyers’ bandleader on Late Night, while co-star Carrie Brownstein is one-half of Sleater-Kinney and just finished the movie Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.