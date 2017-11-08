Here Are All the Shows That Have Been Canceled This TV Season

Over the course of the past few weeks, a number of TV shows have come to the end of the road. Multiple networks have put several under-performing shows on the chopping block that you might have missed.

Most recently, VH1 canceled the scripted series Daytime Divas after only one season. On Tuesday, Deadline confirmed the news and hinted at several other programming moves to come.

Daytime Divas was based on the book Satan’s Sisters by former The View co-host, Star Jones. The show was loosely inspired by Jones’ time on the daytime staple. It centered around the clashing personalities of five daytime talk show hosts and the drama in their lives.

The cast of the short-lived show included Vanessa Williams, Tichina Arnold, Chloe Bridges, Camille Guaty and Fiona Gubelmann. Daytime Divas only ran for a single 10-episode season, which aired this past summer in June-July 2017.

‘Playing House’

On Monday of this week, the USA Network announced the decision to pull the plug on Playing House.

In a video posted on Twitter, the lead actresses of the series, Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham spoke out about the cancellation.

“Guys, Playing House is not coming back for Season 4,” St. Clair said.

“We had three beautiful seasons and we just wanted to thank you guys,” Parham added.

USA Network and Universal Cable Productions penned a joint statement about discontinuing the show after Season 3.

The companies said they “want to thank Jessica, Lennon and the entire cast and crew of Playing House for being amazing partners for three incredible, hilarious seasons… It was an honor and privilege to be part of this best friendship. Once a Jammer, always a Jammer.”

‘Zoo’

Despite garnering modest ratings over the summer, CBS announced last week that Zoo was being dropped.

CBS pulled the plug after three seasons on the network, according to THR. The third season averaged just 2.65 million viewers. Those numbers sank nearly two million from Season 2 that aired in summer 2016.

Zoo was the longest-running original scripted summer drama on CBS up until its recent cancellation. The decision to give the show the ax came after Salvation, the other summer drama on the network, was renewed for a second season. The two shows were the only summer dramas to air on CBS this year.

Zoo was based on a book by acclaimed author James Patterson and starred James Wolk. The storyline revolved around a group of people trying to survive waves of violent animal attacks.

‘Major Crimes’

The sixth season of Major Crimes, which debuted on October 31, will be its last. The show was canceled at the beginning of last month.

TNT EVP of original programming Sarah Aubrey addressed the decision to end the long-running franchise.

“Major Crimes has successfully navigated the many challenges that arise with a spinoff; the primary mission of which is staying true to its core DNA while expanding into unique territory all its own,” Aubrey stated. “From Brenda Leigh Johnson to Commander Sharon Ryder, the cast and crew have done a phenomenal job of creating enduring characters – many of whom are celebrating 200 episodes together this season.”

Major Crimes was tossed aside by TNT, but creator James Duff spoke out to say that he still has some hope for the drama and its fans.

On Sunday, Duff posted a lengthy message on his Facebook page to discuss the cancellation of Major Crimes. He used the opportunity to discuss the possibility that the series could continue on another platform.

“Transferring Major Crimes to a streaming platform would probably be a net plus in subscriptions for the company that took the risk,” Duff said. “I am sure a large part of our audience would follow. But the acquisition of Major Crimes would be purely a business decision.”

‘Night Shift’

After four seasons on NBC, The Night Shift has come to an end.

The series followed ER doctors on the overnight shift at a San Antonio hospital. The cast featured Eion Macken, Jill Flint and ’90s heartthrob Scott Wolf.

Entertainment Weekly reported at the time that the ratings had dropped in recent seasons. The last season concluded this past August averaging more than 5.6 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke penned a statement about the cancellation and went on to thank the creators and producers of the series, along with cast, crew and the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“For four seasons The Night Shift gave audiences a window to heroic doctors, nurses and all-star medical workers who never hesitated to give their blood, sweat and time to help those most in need.”

‘Odd Mom Out’

Bravo has decided to pull the plug on Odd Mom Out after three seasons. Jill Kargman, the series creator and star, took to Instagram to announce the news at the time of the cancellation.

“Alas, all good things must come to an end, including this wacky gang ruining takes with peals of laughter,” Kargman wrote on Instagram.

“I’m filled with pure GRATITUDE to @bravotv and my entire @NBC family for giving a 40-year-old mom the insanely incredible opportunity to realize my dream of working in TV and I’m *so* excited for what lies ahead. Thank you to our brilliant Odd Mom Out cast, crew, and devoted fans for three incredible seasons. I love you all so so much,” she continued.

Bravo confirmed that the Season 3 finale, which aired on September 13, will serve as the comedy series finale, according to Deadline.

Kargman starred in the comedy as a satirical version of herself navigating the elite ecosystem of New York’s Upper East Side. Other cast members include Abby Elliott, Andy Buckley, KK Glick, Sean Kleier and Joanna Cassidy.