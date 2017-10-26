TV Ratings: World Series Dominates Wednesay, Shemar Moore Steadies ‘Criminal Minds’

For the second straight night, Fox has dominated the TV ratings with its presentation of the World Series. Game 2 saw the Houston Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in tremendous fashion, winning 7-6 in extra innings.

The game hauled in 14.6 million viewers, and posted a 3.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic, besting the numbers from Game 1 on Tuesday.

Over on CBS, Criminal Minds (5.9 mil/1.0) held steady, thanks to the highly-anticipated return of Shemar Moore. Ahead of the episode, the network saw slight dips for both Survivor (8.2 mil/1.7) and SEAL Team (6.9 mil/1.0).

Modern Family (5.9 mil/1.7) slipped to its third-lowest audience in series history, but held steady in the demo. Speechless (4.2 mil/1.1) and Designated Survivor (4 mil/0.8) also stayed even, while The Goldbergs (5.4 mil/1.4) and American Housewife (4.7 mil/1.3) dropped slightly.

It was a tough night for The CW on Wednesday. Riverdale (1.61 mil/0.6) held steady in the demographic but lost some of its audience and Dynasty (730K/0.2) dropped a whopping 42 percent of its audience.

Rounding out the night, NBC posted solid numbers across the board. The Blacklist (5.3 mil/0.9), Law & Order: SVU (5.8 mil/1.2) and Chicago P.D. (6.1 mil/1.1) were all steady.

