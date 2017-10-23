TV Ratings: ‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ Tops Scripted Programs on Loaded Sunday Night

While most nights of TV this season have seen fan-favorite programs drop to new lows, Sunday actually provided a bit of a positive note. Most series actually stayed steady in their ratings, or saw a slight bump from the week before.

Fox kicked off the night with its coveted Sunday comedy lineup rolling out the various Halloween specials for the year. Bob’s Burgers started with 3 million viewers, posting a 1.3 in the 18-49 demo, and The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror followed that with 3.6 million and a 1.6 ratings score. Both of those shows represented small gains from the previous weeks.

The network kept its strong night going with Ghosted (2.7 mil/1.1) ticking up one tenth from last week. Both Family Guy (2.6 mil/1.2) and Last Man on Earth (2 mil/0.8) stayed steady.

Over on CBS, Madam Secretary (6.2 mil/0.8) rose up a tenth from its series lows last week. The network began the night with a steady outing from Wisdom of the Crowd (8 mil/1.1), marking the top scripted program on any of the Big 4 networks. CBS followed that up with a small dip from NCIS: Los Angeles (7.9 mil/1.0).

While Wisdom of the Crowd was the top scripted program of the night, Sunday Night Football (16.7 mil/5.5) took the overall crown, despite the Patriots decisive victory over the Falcons.

ABC posted steady numbers with new episodes of The Toy Box (2.3 mil/0.4) and AFV (4.6 mil/0.9), while Ten Days in the Valley (2.25 mil/0.4) dipped again.

