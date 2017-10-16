TV Ratings: ‘Madam Secretary’ Hits Series Low on Sunday Night

While most of the CBS Sunday night programs enjoyed moderate success, political drama Madam Secretary had a rough time. The Tea Leoni series posted an all-time audience low with 6.1 million viewers, though it stayed steady in the demographic ratings with a 0.8 with 18-49 audiences.

Freshman drama Wisdom of the Crowd (8.3 mil/1.2) saw a slight rise in ratings this week, as did NCIS: Los Angeles (8.4 mil/1.1).

Over on ABC, Ten Days in the Valley finally got on the right track. After a difficult couple of weeks to start the series. Kyra Sedgewick & Co. did their best to steady the ship last night, delivering 2.6 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating. The numbers still aren’t strong, but they’re leveling out.

The rest of ABC’s night was fairly average as The Toy Box (2.3 mil/0.4) and AFV (4.4 mil/0.8) saw slight declines while Shark Tank (4.7 mil/1.1) stayed steady.

Over on Fox, The Simpsons (2.9 mil/1.3) was the biggest non-sports program in the demo rating. The network also posted decent ratings with Ghosted (2.4 mil/1.0), Bob’s Burgers (2.3 mil/1.1), Family Guy (2.6 mil/1.2) and Last Man on Earth (2 mil/0.8).

NBC won the night in terms of total viewers with Sunday Night Football (14.4 mil/5.0).

