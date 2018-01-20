Friday’s TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ Delivers Largest Audience of the Night

CBS’ procedural dramas dominated the ratings game Friday night.

According to TVLine, Blue Bloods delivered the largest audience of the night with 9.4 million viewers, but dipped in the coveted 18-49 demo with a 0.9.

MacGyver drew 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, holding steady in the demo week-to-week to tie Hawaii Five-0 (9.1 million/1.0, down a tenth) for the nightly win.

Over at The CW, an encore presentation of Black Lightning‘s first episode brought in an audience of 1.05 million with 0.3 in the demo, outperforming last week’s new episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend by 50 percent.

On ABC, the game show Child Support ticked down to 3.4 million viewers and 0.7. Agents of Shield went up in viewers to 2.4 million and remained steady in the demo with 0.6.

For NBC, Blindspot and Taken were steady with 3.6 million and 0.7, and 3 million and 0.6 respectively.