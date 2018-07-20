TV Premiere Dates to Watch for in Summer 2018

Summer television was once dominated by reality competitions and repeats, but that is no longer the case. This year, we have more than enough to look forward to thanks to streaming services and cable networks.

CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and The CW are not completely shut out of the summer game though. The broadcast networks have held back plenty of content to keep their schedules jam-packed. It might look nice outside, but they want you sitting in front of the TV screen and they have plenty of reasons to keep you inside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over at ABC, Bachelor Nation has The Bachelorette. CBS will keep its audiences busy with more episodes of Code Black, while NBC brought back America’s Got Talent to pick up where The Voice left off. Fox has more Gordon Ramsay action, and The CW has the laughs with Who’s Line Is It Anyway?.

Meanwhile, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have new shows coming out this summer.

Here are ALL the dates from May to August that you need to mark on your calendars. All times are in Eastern Time, except where noted.

Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

May 6

8 p.m. – Sweetbitter – Starz

8:30 p.m. – Vida – Starz

10 p.m. – I’m Dying Up Here Season 2 – Showtime

May 8

12:01 a.m. PT – HariKondabolu: Warn Your Relatives – Netflix

10 p.m. – Chrisley Knows Best Season 6 – USA

10:30 p.m. – The Cromarties Season 2 – USA

May 11

12:01 a.m. PT – Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist – Netflix

12:01 a.m. PT – Spirit Riding Free Season 5 – Netflix

12:01 a.m. PT – THE WHO WAS? SHOW – Netflix

8 p.m. – Meghan Markle: An American Princess – Fox

May 12

9 p.m. – Patrick Melrose – Showtime

MAY 13

12:01 a.m. PT – Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife – Netflix

8 p.m. – Little Women – PBS

8 p.m. – Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance – Lifetime

May 18

12:01 a.m. PT – 13 Reasons Why Season 2 – Netflix

9 p.m. – Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story – PBS

May 19

8 p.m. – Fahrenheit 451 – HBO

MAY 20

8 p.m. – 2018 Billboard Music Awards – NBC

MAY 21

8 p.m. – 2018 Miss USA Pageant – Fox

May 22

12:01 a.m. PT – Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here – Netflix

MAY 23

12:01 a.m. PT – Explains – Netflix

May 24

12:01 a.m. PT – Fauda Season 2 – Netflix

MAY 25

12:01 a.m. PT – Trollhunters Part 3 – Netflix

8 p.m. – My Last Days Season 2 – The CW

MAY 27

8 p.m. – The Fourth Estate – Showtime

12:01 a.m. PT – The Break with Michelle Wolf – Netflix

9 p.m. – 1968: The Year That Changed America – CNN

May 28

8 p.m. – The Bachelorette Season 14 – ABC

8 p.m. – Street Outlaws – Discovery

10 p.m. – Cults and Extreme Belief – A&E

10 p.m. – Six Season 2 – History

10 p.m. American Chopper Season 11 – Discovery

MAY 29

12:01 a.m. PT – Arrested Development – Netflix

8 p.m. – Beat Shazam Season 2 – Fox

8 p.m. – America’s Got Talent Season 13 – NBC

9 p.m. – Love Connection Season 2 – Fox

9 p.m. Animal Kingdom – TNT

10 p.m. – Expedition Unknown – Discovery

10 p.m. – Hunting ISIS – History

10 p.m. – World Of Dance Season 2 – NBC

MAY 30

12:01 a.m. PT – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 – Netflix

8 p.m. – MasterChef Season 9 – Fox (2-hour premiere)

8 p.m. – American Ninja Warrior Season 7 – NBC

8 p.m. – Black Ink Crew Chicago – VH1

10 p.m. – Reverie – NBC

10 p.m. – Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 4 – NBC

June 1

10 p.m. – C.B. Strike: The Cuckoo’s Calling: Part 1 – Cinemax

11:30 p.m. – Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack – TruTV

JUNE 3

9 p.m. – Pose – FX

10 p.m. – Succession – HBO

June 4

8 p.m. – So You Think You Can Dance Season 15 – Fox

8 p.m. – The Fosters Miniseries Finale – Freeform

9 p.m. – Whose Line Is It Anyway? Cycle Premiere – The CW

9 p.m. – Dietland – AMC

JUNE 5

10 p.m. – Younger Season 5 – TVLand

10 p.m. – Humans – AMC

10:30 p.m. – Teachers – TV Land

JUNE 6

10 p.m. – Condor – DirecTV

June 7

8 p.m. – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger – Freeform

8 p.m. – The Four: Battle for Stardom – Fox

9 p.m. – Nashville Midseason Premiere – CMT

10 p.m. – American Woman – Paramount

JUNE 8

12:01 a.m. PT – The Staircase – Netflix

JUNE 10

8 p.m. – 72nd Annual Tony Awards – CBS

8 p.m. – Celebrity Family Feud – ABC

9 p.m. – The $100,000 Pyramid – ABC

10 p.m. – To Tell The Truth – ABC

JUNE 12

8 p.m. – The Bold Type Season 2 – Freeform

10 p.m. – The Last Defense – ABC

10 p.m. – The Profit – ABC

June 13

8 p.m. – MasterChef – Fox

9 p.m. – Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back – Fox

10 p.m. – The Deed – CNBC

JUNE 14

9 p.m. – Marlon – NBC

10 p.m. – Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce – Bravo

Strange Angel – CBS All Access

JUNE 15

12:01 a.m. PT – The Ranch – Netflix

12:01 a.m. PT – Queer Eye – Netflix

JUNE 17

9 p.m. – The Affair Season 4 – Showtime

9 p.m. – Deep State – Epix

10 p.m. – Shades of Blue – NBC

June 18

9 p.m. – 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards – MTV

JUNE 19

10 p.m. – Drunk History Season 5 – Comedy Central

June 20

8 p.m. – Young & Hungry Season 5 – Freeform

9 p.m. – Yellowstone – Starz

JUNE 21

9 p.m. – Queen Of The South Season 3 – USA

10 p.m. – Shooter Season 3 – USA

JUNE 24

10 p.m. – Preacher Season 3 – AMC

June 29

8 p.m. – Masters Of Illusion Cycle Premiere – The CW

JULY 1

9 p.m. – Power Season 5 – Starz

JULY 10

8 p.m. – The Outpost – The CW

July 1

9 p.m. – Power Season 5 – Starz

9 p.m. – Wicked Tuna Season 5 – Nat Geo

10:30 p.m. – The Tunnel Season 3 – PBS

July 2

12 a.m. – MOSTLY 4 MILLENNIALS – Adult Swim

5:30 p.m. – Yo-Kai Watch Season 2 – Disney XD

9 p.m. – In the Cut Season 4 – Bounce TV

July 3

12:01 a.m. PT – THE COMEDY LINEUP – Netflix (Special Presentation)

9 p.m. – Bizarre Foods America Season 14 – Travel

July 4

8 p.m. – Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – NBC (Two-Hour Special Presentation)

July 6

12:01 a.m. PT – Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 10 Part 1 – Netflix (Episodes 1-12)

12:01 a.m. PT – SACRED GAMES – Netflix

12:01 a.m. PT – Anne with an E Season 2 – Netflix

12:01 a.m. PT – Somebody Feed Phil Season 2 – Netflix

12:01 a.m. PT – Free Rein Season 2 – Netflix

12:01 a.m. PT – SAMANTHA! – Netflix

July 7

10 p.m. – BILL MAHER: TRIGGERED – HBO

July 8

9 p.m. – SHARP OBJECTS – HBO

9 p.m. – THE 2000s – CNN (Two-Hour Series Premiere)

July 9

12:01 a.m. PT – FOLLOW THIS – Netflix

8 p.m. – EVEL LIVE – History – (Two-Hour Special Presentation)

9 p.m. – Love It or List It Season 14 – HGTV

10 p.m. – Floribama Shore Season 2 – MTV

July 10

12:01 a.m. PT – Drug Lords Season 2 – Netflix

9 p.m. – THE OUTPOST – The CW

9 p.m. – Married At First Sight Season 7 – Lifetime (Two-Hour Season Premiere)

9 p.m. – The Challenge Season 30 – MTV

10 p.m. – Hit the Floor Season 4 – BET

10 p.m. – Most Expensivest Season 2 – Viceland

10 p.m. – PAID OFF WITH MICHAEL TORPEY – truTV

10:30 p.m. – F*ck, That’s Delicious Season 4 – Viceland

10:30 p.m. – Hack My Life Season 6 – truTV

July 11

12:01 a.m. PT – Harlots Season 2 – Hulu

8 p.m. – Earth’s Natural Wonders Season 2 – PBS

8 p.m. – TKO: TOTAL KNOCK OUT – CBS

10 p.m. – Dr. Pimple Popper – TLC

July 12

10 p.m. – The Disappearance – WGN America

10 p.m. – Beat Bobby Flay Season 17 – Food Network

11 p.m. – Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out Season 11 – MTV

July 15

12:01 a.m. PT – The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Season 2 – Netflix

12:01 a.m. PT – Bonus Family Season 2 – Netflix

10 p.m. – The History of Comedy Season 2 – CNN

10:30 p.m. – Our Cartoon President Season 1 Midseason Premiere – Showtime

July 16

9 p.m. – The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 – Bravo

July 17

9 p.m. – Chopped Season 40 – Food Network

10 p.m. – Fear Factor Season 9 – MTV

July 18

9 p.m. – Suits Season 8 – USA

July 19

7 p.m. – Doctor Who: The Lost Episode – BBC America

9 p.m. – Trial & Error Season 2 – NBC

9 p.m. – Mountain Men Season 7 – History

10 p.m. – Snowfall Season 2 – FX

July 20

12:01 a.m. PT – Last Chance U Season 3 Part 1 – Netflix

9 p.m. – WynonnaEarp Season 3 – Syfy

July 25

12:01 a.m. PT – Castle Rock – Hulu

8 p.m. – Burden of Truth – The CW

8 p.m. – World Of Dance Season 2 – NBC (New Time Slot)

July 27

12:01 a.m. PT – Orange is the New Black Season 6 – Netflix

July 31

10 p.m. – Making It – NBC

AUG. 1

10 p.m. – The Sinner Season 2 – USA

Aug. 2

8 p.m. – Sunday Night Football: NFL Hall of Fame Game – NBC

9 p.m. – Shahs of Sunset Season 7 – Bravo

10 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 13 – CMT

10 p.m. – Impractical Jokers Season 7 Midseason Premiere – truTV

Aug. 3

11:20 p.m. – Animals Season 3 – HBO

Aug. 5

8 p.m. – iHeartCountry Festival – Fox (Two-Hour Special Presentation)

9 p.m. – Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 15 – E!

Aug. 6

9 p.m. – Better Call Saul Season 4 – AMC

10 p.m. – LODGE 49 – AMC

10:01 p.m. – The Bachelorette: After The Final Rose – ABC (One-Hour Special Presentation)

Aug. 7

8 p.m. – Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 – ABC

10 p.m. – CASTAWAYS – ABC

Aug. 8

8 p.m. – CMA Fest 2018 – ABC (Three-Hour Special)

Aug. 12

9 p.m. – Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 Midseason Premiere – AMC

10 p.m. – Ballers Season 4 – HBO

10:30 p.m. – Insecure Season 3 – HBO

Aug. 13

8 p.m. – Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 – ABC (Time Slot Premiere)

Aug. 15

9 p.m. – The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 3 – Bravo

9 p.m. – World Of Dance Season 2 – NBC (New Time Slot)

Aug. 31

12:01 a.m. PT – Jack Ryan – Amazon

12:01 a.m. PT – Ozark Season 2 – Netflix