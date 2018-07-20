TV Premiere Dates to Watch for in Summer 2018

Summer television was once dominated by reality competitions and repeats, but that is no longer the case. This year, we have more than enough to look forward to thanks to streaming services and cable networks.
CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and The CW are not completely shut out of the summer game though. The broadcast networks have held back plenty of content to keep their schedules jam-packed. It might look nice outside, but they want you sitting in front of the TV screen and they have plenty of reasons to keep you inside.
Over at ABC, Bachelor Nation has The Bachelorette. CBS will keep its audiences busy with more episodes of Code Black, while NBC brought back America’s Got Talent to pick up where The Voice left off. Fox has more Gordon Ramsay action, and The CW has the laughs with Who’s Line Is It Anyway?.
Meanwhile, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have new shows coming out this summer.
Here are ALL the dates from May to August that you need to mark on your calendars. All times are in Eastern Time, except where noted.
Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin
May 6
8 p.m. – Sweetbitter – Starz
8:30 p.m. – Vida – Starz
10 p.m. – I’m Dying Up Here Season 2 – Showtime
May 8
12:01 a.m. PT – HariKondabolu: Warn Your Relatives – Netflix
10 p.m. – Chrisley Knows Best Season 6 – USA
10:30 p.m. – The Cromarties Season 2 – USA
May 11
12:01 a.m. PT – Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist – Netflix
12:01 a.m. PT – Spirit Riding Free Season 5 – Netflix
12:01 a.m. PT – THE WHO WAS? SHOW – Netflix
8 p.m. – Meghan Markle: An American Princess – Fox
May 12
9 p.m. – Patrick Melrose – Showtime
MAY 13
12:01 a.m. PT – Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife – Netflix
8 p.m. – Little Women – PBS
8 p.m. – Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance – Lifetime
May 18
12:01 a.m. PT – 13 Reasons Why Season 2 – Netflix
9 p.m. – Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story – PBS
May 19
8 p.m. – Fahrenheit 451 – HBO
MAY 20
8 p.m. – 2018 Billboard Music Awards – NBC
MAY 21
8 p.m. – 2018 Miss USA Pageant – Fox
May 22
12:01 a.m. PT – Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here – Netflix
MAY 23
12:01 a.m. PT – Explains – Netflix
May 24
12:01 a.m. PT – Fauda Season 2 – Netflix
MAY 25
12:01 a.m. PT – Trollhunters Part 3 – Netflix
8 p.m. – My Last Days Season 2 – The CW
MAY 27
8 p.m. – The Fourth Estate – Showtime
12:01 a.m. PT – The Break with Michelle Wolf – Netflix
9 p.m. – 1968: The Year That Changed America – CNN
May 28
8 p.m. – The Bachelorette Season 14 – ABC
8 p.m. – Street Outlaws – Discovery
10 p.m. – Cults and Extreme Belief – A&E
10 p.m. – Six Season 2 – History
10 p.m. American Chopper Season 11 – Discovery
MAY 29
12:01 a.m. PT – Arrested Development – Netflix
8 p.m. – Beat Shazam Season 2 – Fox
8 p.m. – America’s Got Talent Season 13 – NBC
9 p.m. – Love Connection Season 2 – Fox
9 p.m. Animal Kingdom – TNT
10 p.m. – Expedition Unknown – Discovery
10 p.m. – Hunting ISIS – History
10 p.m. – World Of Dance Season 2 – NBC
MAY 30
12:01 a.m. PT – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 – Netflix
8 p.m. – MasterChef Season 9 – Fox (2-hour premiere)
8 p.m. – American Ninja Warrior Season 7 – NBC
8 p.m. – Black Ink Crew Chicago – VH1
10 p.m. – Reverie – NBC
10 p.m. – Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 4 – NBC
June 1
10 p.m. – C.B. Strike: The Cuckoo’s Calling: Part 1 – Cinemax
11:30 p.m. – Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack – TruTV
JUNE 3
9 p.m. – Pose – FX
10 p.m. – Succession – HBO
June 4
8 p.m. – So You Think You Can Dance Season 15 – Fox
8 p.m. – The Fosters Miniseries Finale – Freeform
9 p.m. – Whose Line Is It Anyway? Cycle Premiere – The CW
9 p.m. – Dietland – AMC
JUNE 5
10 p.m. – Younger Season 5 – TVLand
10 p.m. – Humans – AMC
10:30 p.m. – Teachers – TV Land
JUNE 6
10 p.m. – Condor – DirecTV
June 7
8 p.m. – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger – Freeform
8 p.m. – The Four: Battle for Stardom – Fox
9 p.m. – Nashville Midseason Premiere – CMT
10 p.m. – American Woman – Paramount
JUNE 8
12:01 a.m. PT – The Staircase – Netflix
JUNE 10
8 p.m. – 72nd Annual Tony Awards – CBS
8 p.m. – Celebrity Family Feud – ABC
9 p.m. – The $100,000 Pyramid – ABC
10 p.m. – To Tell The Truth – ABC
JUNE 12
8 p.m. – The Bold Type Season 2 – Freeform
10 p.m. – The Last Defense – ABC
10 p.m. – The Profit – ABC
June 13
8 p.m. – MasterChef – Fox
9 p.m. – Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back – Fox
10 p.m. – The Deed – CNBC
JUNE 14
9 p.m. – Marlon – NBC
10 p.m. – Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce – Bravo
Strange Angel – CBS All Access
JUNE 15
12:01 a.m. PT – The Ranch – Netflix
12:01 a.m. PT – Queer Eye – Netflix
JUNE 17
9 p.m. – The Affair Season 4 – Showtime
9 p.m. – Deep State – Epix
10 p.m. – Shades of Blue – NBC
June 18
9 p.m. – 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards – MTV
JUNE 19
10 p.m. – Drunk History Season 5 – Comedy Central
June 20
8 p.m. – Young & Hungry Season 5 – Freeform
9 p.m. – Yellowstone – Starz
JUNE 21
9 p.m. – Queen Of The South Season 3 – USA
10 p.m. – Shooter Season 3 – USA
JUNE 24
10 p.m. – Preacher Season 3 – AMC
June 29
8 p.m. – Masters Of Illusion Cycle Premiere – The CW
JULY 1
9 p.m. – Power Season 5 – Starz
JULY 10
8 p.m. – The Outpost – The CW
July 1
9 p.m. – Power Season 5 – Starz
9 p.m. – Wicked Tuna Season 5 – Nat Geo
10:30 p.m. – The Tunnel Season 3 – PBS
July 2
12 a.m. – MOSTLY 4 MILLENNIALS – Adult Swim
5:30 p.m. – Yo-Kai Watch Season 2 – Disney XD
9 p.m. – In the Cut Season 4 – Bounce TV
July 3
12:01 a.m. PT – THE COMEDY LINEUP – Netflix (Special Presentation)
9 p.m. – Bizarre Foods America Season 14 – Travel
July 4
8 p.m. – Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – NBC (Two-Hour Special Presentation)
July 6
12:01 a.m. PT – Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 10 Part 1 – Netflix (Episodes 1-12)
12:01 a.m. PT – SACRED GAMES – Netflix
12:01 a.m. PT – Anne with an E Season 2 – Netflix
12:01 a.m. PT – Somebody Feed Phil Season 2 – Netflix
12:01 a.m. PT – Free Rein Season 2 – Netflix
12:01 a.m. PT – SAMANTHA! – Netflix
July 7
10 p.m. – BILL MAHER: TRIGGERED – HBO
July 8
9 p.m. – SHARP OBJECTS – HBO
9 p.m. – THE 2000s – CNN (Two-Hour Series Premiere)
July 9
12:01 a.m. PT – FOLLOW THIS – Netflix
8 p.m. – EVEL LIVE – History – (Two-Hour Special Presentation)
9 p.m. – Love It or List It Season 14 – HGTV
10 p.m. – Floribama Shore Season 2 – MTV
July 10
12:01 a.m. PT – Drug Lords Season 2 – Netflix
9 p.m. – THE OUTPOST – The CW
9 p.m. – Married At First Sight Season 7 – Lifetime (Two-Hour Season Premiere)
9 p.m. – The Challenge Season 30 – MTV
10 p.m. – Hit the Floor Season 4 – BET
10 p.m. – Most Expensivest Season 2 – Viceland
10 p.m. – PAID OFF WITH MICHAEL TORPEY – truTV
10:30 p.m. – F*ck, That’s Delicious Season 4 – Viceland
10:30 p.m. – Hack My Life Season 6 – truTV
July 11
12:01 a.m. PT – Harlots Season 2 – Hulu
8 p.m. – Earth’s Natural Wonders Season 2 – PBS
8 p.m. – TKO: TOTAL KNOCK OUT – CBS
10 p.m. – Dr. Pimple Popper – TLC
July 12
10 p.m. – The Disappearance – WGN America
10 p.m. – Beat Bobby Flay Season 17 – Food Network
11 p.m. – Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out Season 11 – MTV
July 15
12:01 a.m. PT – The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Season 2 – Netflix
12:01 a.m. PT – Bonus Family Season 2 – Netflix
10 p.m. – The History of Comedy Season 2 – CNN
10:30 p.m. – Our Cartoon President Season 1 Midseason Premiere – Showtime
July 16
9 p.m. – The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 – Bravo
July 17
9 p.m. – Chopped Season 40 – Food Network
10 p.m. – Fear Factor Season 9 – MTV
July 18
9 p.m. – Suits Season 8 – USA
July 19
7 p.m. – Doctor Who: The Lost Episode – BBC America
9 p.m. – Trial & Error Season 2 – NBC
9 p.m. – Mountain Men Season 7 – History
10 p.m. – Snowfall Season 2 – FX
July 20
12:01 a.m. PT – Last Chance U Season 3 Part 1 – Netflix
9 p.m. – WynonnaEarp Season 3 – Syfy
July 25
12:01 a.m. PT – Castle Rock – Hulu
8 p.m. – Burden of Truth – The CW
8 p.m. – World Of Dance Season 2 – NBC (New Time Slot)
July 27
12:01 a.m. PT – Orange is the New Black Season 6 – Netflix
July 31
10 p.m. – Making It – NBC
AUG. 1
10 p.m. – The Sinner Season 2 – USA
Aug. 2
8 p.m. – Sunday Night Football: NFL Hall of Fame Game – NBC
9 p.m. – Shahs of Sunset Season 7 – Bravo
10 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 13 – CMT
10 p.m. – Impractical Jokers Season 7 Midseason Premiere – truTV
Aug. 3
11:20 p.m. – Animals Season 3 – HBO
Aug. 5
8 p.m. – iHeartCountry Festival – Fox (Two-Hour Special Presentation)
9 p.m. – Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 15 – E!
Aug. 6
9 p.m. – Better Call Saul Season 4 – AMC
10 p.m. – LODGE 49 – AMC
10:01 p.m. – The Bachelorette: After The Final Rose – ABC (One-Hour Special Presentation)
Aug. 7
8 p.m. – Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 – ABC
10 p.m. – CASTAWAYS – ABC
Aug. 8
8 p.m. – CMA Fest 2018 – ABC (Three-Hour Special)
Aug. 12
9 p.m. – Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 Midseason Premiere – AMC
10 p.m. – Ballers Season 4 – HBO
10:30 p.m. – Insecure Season 3 – HBO
Aug. 13
8 p.m. – Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 – ABC (Time Slot Premiere)
Aug. 15
9 p.m. – The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 3 – Bravo
9 p.m. – World Of Dance Season 2 – NBC (New Time Slot)
Aug. 31
12:01 a.m. PT – Jack Ryan – Amazon
12:01 a.m. PT – Ozark Season 2 – Netflix