TV Actress Dies From COVID-19: Babs Wheelton Was 93

Babs Wheelton has sadly passed away, according to an obituary published in The Age. The television actress died after contracting COVID-19, The Daily Mail reports. She was 93.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Barbara (Babs) Wheelton on Sunday 18th August 2024," the obituary read. "Dearly loved by her family, their spouses, partners and all extended family and dear friends."

Wheelton appeared in a variety of programs from the 1960s to the 1980s, such as Prisoner, Homicide, The Sullivans, Matlock Police, Division 4, Cop Shop and Bellbird. According to IMDb, her last on-screen credit was a 1984 episode of Carson's Law.

In addition to the death announcement, family members shared a personal tribute to Wheelton in The Age, as well. The note was signed as being from Linda, Vaughn, Christian and Ashton Favazzo in tribute to their late aunt.

"We may have lived far apart but you were always close in my thoughts and heart," the family tribute read. "Our holidays to Melbourne won't be the same without seeing you. We loved hearing your stories as much as you loved hearing ours. You will be dearly missed but we will hold on tight to the wonderful memories we have of you."

Wheelton is the second Prisoner actress to die in recent weeks. Janet Andrewartha, who played Reb Kean on Prisoner in the '80s, died in July from undisclosed causes. She was 72. (Wheelton and Andrewartha's respective runs on Prisoner did not overlap.)