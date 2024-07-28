Co-Stars 'Shocked' at Death of TV Actress Janet Andrewartha

TV star Janet Andrewartha has died, leaving her fans and peers in shock. She was 72.

According to a report from Herald Sun's Fiona Byrne, the Australian actress "passed away peacefully in Melbourne on Friday with her daughters Eloise and Sarah by her side." No cause of death or memorial plans were shared.

Andrewartha was best known to television watchers for her work on Neighbours (playing Lyn Scully) and Prisoner (playing Reb Kean). She also had roles in Embassy, Fake, Seven Types of Ambiguity, Safe Home and the 1998 Moby Dick adaptation that starred Patrick Stewart.

In response to Andrewartha's passing, numerous co-stars shared tributes to her, including actresses Jackie Woodburne and Colette Mann, who both appeared on Neighbours and Prisoner alongside Andrewartha.

"Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation, but more than that, she was an extraordinary woman," Woodburne said in a public statement. "Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun. To me she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years. I will miss her every day."

Mann added, "I was so shocked to hear this news yesterday and I can only echo Jackie's words about Janet … brilliant, crazy in the best way, a good friend and great colleague."

(Photo: Simon Phillips with Janet Andrewartha and John Stanton as they were set to perform in 'All My Sons' at the MTC 2007 season launch on Monday, Sept. 25, 2006. - Rodger Cummins / Getty Images)

Stefan Dennis, another actor who appeared in both Prisoner and Neighbours, wrote, "So very upset to lose the lovely Janet. As Jackie said, she truly was an exceptional actress who was a pleasure work with and to be around. We will all miss you dear girl."

Neighbours reps also issued an official statement on her death, writing, "Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha. Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street's Lyn Scully, Janet will be remembered for her wide body of work, which includes her memorable turn as Reb Keane in Prisoner: Cell Block H ... Our thoughts are with Janet's family and loved ones at this time."