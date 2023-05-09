Tucker Carlson Announces New Show After Fox News Firing

Tucker Carlson has announced a brand new show, following his recent firing from Fox News. On Tuesday, the longtime TV host announced in a video that he is planning a new series that will be available to watch on Twitter. Coincidentally, he also shared his announcement video on the Elon Musk-owned social media site.

"There aren't many platforms left that allow free speech," Carlson said in a three-minute video. "The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now. Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site, everybody's allowed here, and we think that's a good thing." He later added that "the news you consume is a lie," and that he would be "bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years" to Twitter. "We're just grateful to be here," he said. "Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others."

On Monday, April 24, it was announced that Carlson and Fox News had parted ways. Later reports indicated that Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch had fired Carlson. Days later, Carlson took to social media to issue his first official statement on the matter.

In a video message, Carlson greeted his fans and followers, then proceeded to deliver a short speech that seemingly took jabs at his critics and old network, while also recognizing his supporters. "One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country and decent people who really care about what's true," Carlson began his video, then adding that "the other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are."

"They're completely irrelevant," Carlson continued. "They mean nothing. In five years we won't even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who's participated." He later went on to say, "This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, so it won't. When honest people say what's true calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who've been trying to silence them shrink, and they become weaker."

Eventually, Carlson concluded, "Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some, and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."