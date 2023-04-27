Tucker Carlson Gives First Update Following Fox News Firing

Tucker Carlson has given fans an update, following his Fox News firing. In his first social media post since the news broke on Monday, Carlson greeted his fans and followers, then proceeded to deliver a message that seemingly takes jabs at his critics and old network, while also recognizing his supporters. "One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country and decent people who really care about what's true," Carlson began his video, then adding that "the other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are."

"They're completely irrelevant," Carlson continued. "They mean nothing. In five years we won't even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who's participated." He later went on to say, "This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, so it won't. When honest people say what's true calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who've been trying to silence them shrink, and they become weaker." Eventually, Carlson concluded, "Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some, and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."

Carlson first broke his silence, after his surprising Fox News exit earlier this week, to the Daily Mail. On Wednesday, a reporter from the outlet spoke briefly with Carlson as he was riding on a golf cart near his Boca Grande, Florida, home, on his way to dinner with his wife. The journalist asked Carlson about his exit, to which the now-former Fox News host deflected with humor.

"Retirement is going great," Carlson said with a laugh. "I haven't eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years." He then quipped, "Appetizers plus entree." ET notes that Carlson flashed a smile but did not respond when asked about his plans for the future at this point. It was also reported that Carlson's executive producer, Justin Wells, was spotted at the TV host's home. Wells was recently fired from Fox News. The announcement about Carlson's exit from Fox News came on Monday, with some outlets reporting that he was fired from the network, though that has not been officially confirmed. Rather, the network stated that the decision was mutual.