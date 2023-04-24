Tucker Carlson Is Leaving Fox News

Tucker Carlson has left Fox News abruptly. On Monday, the network announced that Carlson will no longer host his nightly program, effective immediately. It was described as a mutual decision, but the network did not give any particular reason for this sudden change.

"Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday, April 21st," read a statement from Fox News published by Deadline. "Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 p.m. ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named." Carlson has been hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight five days a week on Fox News since 2016, and has occupied the 8 p.m. hour since 2017. Along the way he has become one of the network's most controversial pundits and has even been accused of spreading conspiracy theories and inciting violence among his viewers.

This story is developing.