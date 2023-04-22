'True Lies' Brings Back Unexpected Character as Dana's Boyfriend

CBS' freshman action series True Lies is ending its first season in a big way, and that includes bringing back an unexpected character to be Dana's boyfriend. The series is having a two-hour finale, airing on Wednesday, May 17, beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The first part, "Lying Truths," will see the team enlisting Charlie Nix's Max for help, and at the same time, Harry and Helen learn that he is actually dating Dana, which puts the mission in jeopardy.

Max was initially revealed to be the hacker Havok in Episode 5, "Unrelated Parents," and towards the end, soldiers had taken out his caravan. Omega Sector was able to complete their mission and save Max's life, getting the codes they needed. Max was also offered a job at Omega Sector, so it was only just a matter of time before he found his way into the life of someone closer to his age.

It sounds like Harry and Helen will be dealing with a lot, and it's not just going to be about the mission. The two are pretty overprotective of their daughter, and with the line of work they're in, that's not completely surprising. However, it will be interesting to see just how they will let their feelings for Max affect the mission since part two, "Waking Dreams," will see their relationships and more tested when a spy goes missing.

There isn't really any information of how long Max and Dana have been seeing each other, but it's likely that will be revealed in the finale. Depending on how things go in the episodes, hopefully, their love lasts through everything. It might take a while for Harry and Helen to come to terms with who their daughter is dating, but maybe if Max adequately helps them, they'll rethink everything.

As of now, True Lies is still awaiting news of a renewal or cancellation, and since this is only the first season, it's hard to tell what is planned for the end of the season finale. There's a high possibility it will end on a cliffhanger just because of the nature of the series, however, with a lot of shows that don't know their fates, they also try to plan their season finales like a series finale just in case, which could be the case for True Lies. Either way, though, it's going to be one finale that you won't want to miss, and with Max back, who knows what will go down.