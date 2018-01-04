‘True Detective’ Adds Stephen Dorff for Season 3

Season three of True Detective seems to be shaping up nicely, as we know now that Stephen Dorff has been added to the cast.

The Blade actor will be playing a character named Roland West who is an Arkansas State Investigator, according to THR.

Along with his partner, West “has his life and career influenced over three decades by a baffling crime.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Mahershala Ali would also be starring in the new season, along with Carmen Ejogo, who will appear in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where she will be reprising her role as Seraphina Picquery, the President of The Magical Congress of the United States of America.

Additionally, True Detective season three is being shot under the working title, “Outlaws.” Ultimately, with as secretive as HBO is about the True Detective series, this working title offers little clues about the new storyline, but is certainly intriguing.

The first season of True Detective is considered by some to be among the best seasons of television ever, but the second was much more divisive and not critically well-received.

Prior to the network officially greenlighting the new season, Casey Bloys, the president of programming for HBO, had been vocal about wanting to bring the show back, and to even have the series creator, Nic Pizzolatto, remain involved.

In an interview last year, Bloys said, “We’re open to someone else writing it with Nic supervising it; it’s a really valuable franchise for us. It’s not dead; I’m just not sure we have the right take for a third season — yet.”

Well, with as much progress as they’ve made on it over the last several months, it seems like they’ve finally found the “right take.”