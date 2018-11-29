‘Trial & Error’ Showrunner Hopes Awards Buzz Gets Series a Season 3

Trial & Error showrunner Jeff Astrof is hoping awards season buzz will earn the series a season 3.

Astrof has been taking to Twitter frequently, posting about the series and seeming to imply that it is in desperate need of some award show recognition in order to get another season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wanna #SaveTrialAndError? Let’s bring home some hardware!” Astrof wrote in one tweet.

Astrof is also asking people to get out and vote for the NBC series wherever possible, tweeting on Nov.1 that that Writers Guild Awards nominees were out and that Trial and Error was eligible to be nominated.

“MAKE SURE TO VOTE! That’s right, nominations are out for the #WGAAwards and #trialanderror is eligible for Best Comedy!,” he wrote. “We were nominated last year for the Season Finale, BUT this past year was even better and I REALLY want to #savetrialanderror, so… #vote”

MAKE SURE TO VOTE! That’s right, nominations are out for the #WGAAwards and #trialanderror is eligible for Best Comedy! We were nominated last year for the Season Finale, BUT this past year was even better and I REALLY want to #savetrialanderror, so… #vote — jeff astrof (@jeffastrof) November 1, 2018

He hasn’t stopped there either, even taking to calling out other shows — albeit indirectly — who get picked up.

“I know I shouldn’t do this, but every single time I read about another pilot being picked up I think, “weLL THAT’S not going to be better than [Trial and Error] it’s like watching an ex-girlfriend date C’s.

I know I shouldn’t do this, but every single time I read about another pilot being picked up I think, “weLL THAT’S not going to be better than @trialanderror” it’s like watching an ex-girlfriend date C’s. — jeff astrof (@jeffastrof) November 16, 2018

Astrof is not alone in his pursuit to see the show get the acknowledgement it so rightfully deserves, as Entertainment Weekly writer Kristen Baldwin wrote an essay on why series actress Kristin Chenoweth “deserves a Golden Globe” for her role as Lavinia Peck-Foster in the series.

“Chenoweth brings the full force of her Tony-winning theatricality to the role,” Baldwin wrote, adding that her work on the show — such as delivering “a joke about vaginal rejuvenation with a straight face” — ” is the very definition of ‘award-worthy.’ “

Trial & Error: Lady, Killer (the series’ side-splittingly hilarious second season) is now streaming on Hulu.