‘Evil Dead’ Alum Joins Kevin Bacon in ‘Tremors’ TV Series

Despite Kevin Bacon not appearing in any of the sequels to his monster adventure film Tremors, the actor is seemingly making up for lost time by starring in a TV series based on the film. Joining him in the series will be the star of the Evil Dead remake Shiloh Fernandez, in addition to Emily Tremaine (Vinyl) and Megan Ketch (American Gothic), according to Deadline.

In the new series, the killer Graboid worms that nearly destroyed Perfection, NV, 25 years ago are back, and the town’s only hope for survival is Valentine McKee (Bacon), who beat them once. But to do it again he’ll have to overcome age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex.

Fernandez will play Nico Garza, an employee of Earl’s Graboid Waste Gobbling company, who sets his sights on leaving Perfection. Seeing what has happened to Val, the last thing he wants is to end up like him, hoping to escape the small town and find adventures of his own.

Tremaine will play Emily McKee, Val’s daughter, who inherited all of her father’s quick-thinking. Having recently graduated, she stops by Perfection for a short visit with her dad, frustrated at the person he’s become.

Ketch plays Mindy Sterngood, a doctor in the town who has an affinity for Val, considering he saved her from a Graboid when she was only nine years old.

Vincenzo Natali was announced earlier this year as the pilot’s director, having previously directed episodes of Westworld, American Gods and The Strain.

Earlier this year, while at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Bacon revealed to Screen Daily, “It’s the only character I’ve ever played that I was interested in exploring 25 years later.” He added, “It (Tremors) is a really good movie.”

The series currently only has a pilot in production, aiming for an eventual series order for SYFY.

