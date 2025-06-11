‘Transplant’ Star Laurence Leboeuf Teases Mags’ ‘Tumultuous Journey’ Amid Heart Transplant (Exclusive)

Transplant is all new this week, and star Laurence Leboeuf spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store for Mags.

In “Heart,” airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “Bash goes into shock, which causes memory blackouts and puts patients at risk.”

“June begins making decisions about parenthood,” the logline continues. “Theo treats a young patient he met years ago with extreme sensitivities. Mags is unsure about her future.” Mags being “unsure” about her future comes after she was told she got the fellowship, but she also has a heart waiting for her. It’s a lot for Mags to deal with at once, and in last week’s episode, she wasn’t as enthusiastic as she should have been when Dr. Devi told her, but Leboeuf told PopCulture that Bash (Hamza Haq) had a lot to do with it.

Pictured: (l-r) Macha Grenon as Muriel Leblanc, Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV)

“I do think, because Bash was the other one who was supposed to get it, and they were sort of in a competition about it,” she said. “I think she’s happy. That’s her dream. That’s what she’s always wanted. But she knows that he’s also not getting it, and she loves him. So kind of a bit of a push and pull here, like a happy kind of sad at the same time.”

Mags was still happy when she realized what was happening, and she, Bash, June, and Theo were even celebrating at the end of the episode. However, before celebrations could really kick off, Mags got a call saying that there was a heart and it was hers if she was able to get to the hospital right away. Leboeuf revealed that fans can expect that “Mags is going to be going down a tumultuous journey.”

“I think she’s coming to realize that she’s going to have to do this, probably, which was interesting to see her in the reverse of roles here, like being such a doctor for three seasons, and then all of a sudden we’re reversing that,” Leboeuf said. “So I think we can expect some roller coasters.”

Pictured: (l-r) Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc, Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV)

Meanwhile, it’s no secret that Bash and Mags have had a complicated relationship throughout the show, and Season 4 only made it more complicated by not only having them go head-to-head over this fellowship but also sleeping together, leading to an awkward conversation. Now that Mags has the fellowship and needs a heart, Leboeuf teased what’s next for the doctors as they navigate these new challenges.

“I think everything is getting a little mixed up in the sense that I think he cares for her as well, a lot, and I think that’s really big news if she goes through getting a heart transplant,” she explained. “So I do think the part of him that cares for her and wants to be there for her is stronger than the part that just lost a fellowship. I think that kind of goes on the back burner when someone you love is going through something really, really big, with this magnitude of what it means and what it implies. So I think it’s a cocktail of a lot of things going on, but I think it will bring them closer.”

As for Mags’ heart transplant, she’s now a patient instead of a doctor, but knowing her, she will still very much want to monitor herself and keep up to date on everything regarding the procedure. That being said, Laurence Leboeuf admitted that having to be a patient after four seasons was “really fun,” regardless of the storyline.

Pictured: Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV)

“That was my favorite season because it was really so much fun to act that,” she said. “To have gone from being a doctor for four seasons, and then all of a sudden, midway, I’m being a patient, that was such a cool experience, to finally be on the other side of that. So that brought a lot of different new challenges, even for my character, to find her real vulnerability, even if she’s a doctor now. Even a doctor, when you’re in this position, you’re conscious of so much stuff, a lot of things can worry you even more. And then you also have an ability to reassure yourself, as you’ve done with patients. So it’s a mix of so much, and that made it very complex and very layered, and it was a really fun season.”

Fans will have to tune in on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see how the episode turns out and what happens with Mags. But Leboeuf warns to “buckle up. You’re about to go on a little journey with Mags and this whole transplant situation.”