‘Transplant’: Bash and Mags Have an Awkward Stairwell Chat in Exclusive Sneak Peek

A new episode of Transplant airs this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Decisions,” airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “After spending the night together, Mags and Bash must deal with the fellowship announcement.”

“June and Dr. Novak criticize a doctor, leading to a report that affects June’s self-harm struggles,” the logline continues. “Mags gets a call about a heart transplant match.” The exclusive clip sees Bash and Mags having a somewhat awkward conversation in the stairwell following their recent hookup. And it doesn’t help that they are still going against each other for the fellowship, yet another awkward conversation. Mags doesn’t seem into the idea of talking about their relationship, but she’s soon interrupted with more work.

It’s no secret that since the start of the Canadian medical drama, Hamza Haq and Laurence Leboeuf’s characters have had a somewhat complicated relationship. They were together in Season 3 but then broke things off, and now they’re navigating this new normal. Not only is it clear there are still feelings between them, but now that they’re up for the same fellowship spot, that makes things all the more complicated. And it doesn’t help that they slept together at the end of last week’s episode.

It seems like things are getting a bit more awkward and tense with them, and there is no telling what will go down with them. They’re both good at keeping their feelings at bay for the most part and not exactly revealing everything, but there’s only so much they can keep bottled up. On top of the fellowship and their complex relationship, Mags is also still dealing with her heart transplant, and from the sounds of the logline, she is going to have to make some tough decisions, hence the episode title.

Since this is the final season of Transplant, anything can happen both personally and professionally for all the characters at York Memorial. It’s hard to tell what will happen, who will get the fellowship, and if Bash and Mags will ever work out their awkward sexual tension, but there are still a handful of episodes left until the end, and all questions will surely be answered. For now, watch the sneak peek above and catch a new episode of Transplant on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.