‘Transplant’ Stars Hamza Haq and Laurence Leboeuf Reflect on Medical Drama Ahead of Series Finale (Exclusive)

Transplant is ending in about a month, and stars Hamza Haq and Laurence Leboeuf spoke to PopCulture.com about their experience.

Even though the fourth and final season is still airing on NBC, it actually wrapped airing in Canada in early 2024.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Haq reflected on his time on the series and seeing Bash grow over these four seasons, saying he thinks “it’s so beautiful.” He continued, “We finished filming this almost two years ago, and now to revisit it and to really get an opportunity to slow down and watch the show, because while you’re making the show and you’re doing press, you’re not sitting down and enjoying it.”

Pictured: Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV)

“So, when I sat down and I watched all of it again and everything, it was just to see the story come to an end and for it to result in somebody who’s been through so much and worked so hard,” Haq expressed. “And so much credit goes to Joseph Kay and our consulting team and all the Syrian refugees and refugees in general who lent their stories to us and who were in the writing rooms and in the consulting rooms.”

“To see his story come to an end in a way that is complete and whole is something that a lot of people didn’t get to see,” Haq said. “We really wanted to put that on camera as well. So it was just wonderful being with Bash and to get to see it again and talk about it again. I’m realizing truly what a gift it was to do it, because it was an experience of a lifetime, for sure.”

As for Leboeuf, she said seeing Mags evolve “was great. I say this all the time, that for me, Mags was kind of the Hermione Granger of the ER, and I loved every second of it. I love how she was so smart, first of her class, knows everything. She’s got the best quick reactions. And I very much admired her as a doctor, and she was such a fun character to go on this journey with, with her relationships, also with June. It was such a beautiful friendship that they had together, and it’s so nice to see that on screen.”

Pictured: Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV)

“A strong female friendship that’s out of the ordinary, also, that’s not a conventional friendship,” Leboeuf continued. “They had their own language almost. They had their own way of talking to one another. They understood each other. I really like playing that. And then the way that her character evolved over the seasons culminated in this final chapter. It’s a great ending for my character.”

In regards to the series ending, Laurence Leboeuf admitted “it’s been crazy.” She continued, “It’s been over for like a year now and a half almost, so it was interesting last summer to kind of have our first summer without shooting Transplant, and we all texted one another how weird it was to not be back on set. So we were mourning it a little bit. It’s like the end of an era and the end of a moment. But try to keep in touch. All of us. I love everybody still, and it was a beautiful journey.”

It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to everyone at York Memorial, but there are still a handful of episodes to go. New episodes of Transplant air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. The final episode airs on Thursday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET.