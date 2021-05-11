'Chicago Med' Actress Confirms Romance With Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross

✖

Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto has found herself a new leading man. According to USA Today, DeVitto confirmed her relationship with Chicago Cubs manager David Ross. She even shared on social media that the two are "madly" in love.

DeVitto confirmed her romance with Ross via Instagram. To announce the exciting news, she posted a black and white photo of the pair sharing a sweet embrace. In the snap, DeVitto can be seen placing a kiss on Ross' cheek. Her caption made it clear that the former athlete has her heart, as she wrote, "Love him madly." The comments section of the post was soon flooded with fans and friends alike sharing their excitement about the new couple. Actor Rachel Melvin even wrote, "Omg this makes me SO happy! You have no idea how much my family LOVES him."

DeVitto's post came about a week after she teased her romance with Ross on Instagram. The Chicago Med star posted a slideshow of photos from her trip to Cincinnati, during which she attended a Cubs game against the Reds. The final photo in the slideshow was one of Ross, who had a red heart drawn around him. She hinted at her romance in the caption, as she noted, "#SaveTheBestForLast."

Ross was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Hyla Ross, with whom he shares three children, daughters Landri and Harper, and son Cole. In February 2020, he told the Chicago Sun-Times that his divorce from Hyla was finalized. The Chicago Cubs manager played in the MLB for 15 seasons, per PEOPLE. He played for teams such as the Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Boston Red Sox throughout his career. Ross managed to win the World Series twice with two different teams, the Red Sox in 2013 and the Cubs in 2016. Following his time in the MLB, he worked as a commentator for ESPN. Ross later became the manager of the Cubs ahead of the 2020 season.

As for DeVitto, she was married to actor Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013. She even starred alongside Wesley in the CW series The Vampire Diaries. While the couple divorced in 2013, a rep for the two did say that they split on amicable terms. The source added, "They will continue to remain good friends."