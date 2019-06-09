2019 Tony Awards: Who’s Hosting?

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards airs Sunday night on CBS and the show will welcome Late Late Show host James Corden back for his second hosting stint at the show. Corden previously hosted the 70th annual edition of the awards show and won an Emmy for his performance at the ceremony. Corden addressed his return in a statement coinciding the announcement.

“The Broadway community is very dear to my heart, and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night,” he added.

His return is fitting for more than just his connection to CBS. Corden is also a Tony winner himself, walking away with the award for Best Actor in a Play for One Man, Two Guvnors. He also has a musical background with appearances in film adaptations for Into the Woods and the upcoming adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats as Bustopher Jones.

I can’t take this is in to be honest. If I could tell my 12 year old self that this would happen, his head would explode. x pic.twitter.com/8a1rbSUtpH — James Corden (@JKCorden) June 8, 2019

According to a recent chat with Variety, Corden still has a lot of fears despite his second time hosting the ceremony.

“As it stands right now, a potential disaster,” Corden said Thursday during a rehearsal break. “It’s ambitious. Look, we want to make an opening that tells people that there is a show and that’s it’s happening and it’s live and it’s now.”

“This is a room I think per square meter the most talented people on planet Earth. We’re going to try to celebrate as best as we can, but it’s ambitious,” Corden added. “There’s no denying it.”

Just to drive home how seriously he is taking his hosting duties, Corden shared a snap from his home life and just how “restless” he has become.

“Two nights ago I did not sleep and my wife woke at like 4 a.m. and she was like, ‘Babe, what are you doing?’” Corden noted. “I was like, ‘This is a silly idea. What if I fall over? What if I can’t do it?’ That’s why you do it! You gotta try and I rather regret doing something than not doing something.”

Corden also shared his favorite for the show, singling out The Prom, the story of a high school student who is a lesbian and is barred from bringing her girlfriend to prom.

“I loved it so much,” Corden told Variety. “I think it’s really really hard to make a show that is about something, has meaning and is funny. They pulled that off. The entire cast is incredible.”

The Prom is nominated for Best Musical, going up against nomination leaders Hadestown and Temptations jukebox musical Ain’t Too Proud to Beg. It’ll also be up against the musical adaptation of Beetlejuice and Tootsie, continuing the trend of feature films making the jump to the musical stage.

Corden will follow the Tony Awards with a special week of The Late Late Show in London, his third time taking the CBS late-night staple across the Atlantic.

The 73rd annual Tony Awards are Sunday night on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. live from Radio City Music Hall. You can stream on CBS All Access or watch on CBS.