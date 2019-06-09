Tony Awards 2019: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

The 73rd annual Tony Awards are Sunday night on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony, honoring the best of the 2018-2019 Broadway Season, will be hosted by The Late Show star James Corden.

The ceremony will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS.

If you are not near a television, the network is available to stream on CBS All Access, as well as other Internet TV platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and Sling. These platforms often prove free limited-time trials, but you are required to enter credit card information.

The most-nominated production of the season is Hadestown, a musical adaptation of the 2010 concept album by Anais Mitchell, with 14 nominations. The musical transplants the Orpheus and Eurydice myth to a Great Depression-inspired post-apocalyptic world. The original cast includes Andre De Shields, Reeve Carney, Eva Nobelzada, Patrick Page and Amber Gray.

The nominees for Best Play are Choir Boy, The Ferryman, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Ink and What The Constitution Means to Me. The Best Musical nominees are Ain’t Too Proud, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, The Prom and Tootsie.

The Best Revival of a Play field includes All My Sons, The Boys in the Band, Burn This, Torch Song and The Waverly Gallery. Kiss Me, Kate and Oklahoma! are the only nominees for Best Revival of a Musical.

Lifetime Achievement honors will be presented to Rosemary Harris, Terrence McNally and Harold Wheeler. Judith Light will also receive the Isabelle Stevenson Award for her tireless support of LGBTQ+ and human rights, and her efforts to end HIV/AIDS.

As with past Tony Awards ceremonies, this year’s will include several performances from the musical nominees. Tony Award winner Synthia Erivo will also give a special performance.

The long list of presenters features: Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Danny Burstein, David Byrne, Vanessa Carlton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley Jones, Regina King, Jane Krakowski, Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light, Laura Linney, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Audra McDonald, Sienna Miller, Catherine O’Hara, Tony Nominee Kelli O’Hara, Karen Olivo, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Michael Shannon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Aaron Tveit, Samira Wiley and BeBe Winans.

This is Corden’s second time hosting the Tonys, after hosting for the first time in 2016. Last year’s ceremony was hosted by Bareilles and Groban. Corden, a longtime theater fan, won an Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program for the 2016 Tonys in 2017. It is one of his seven Emmy wins.

Photo credit: CBS